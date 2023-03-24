This winter New Hampshire had several notable weather events that caused a lot of property damage: The Christmas Eve storm that led to massive power outages and flooded many basements; the deep freeze weekend in early February that resulted in burst pipes; and late-season storms with heavy snow that downed trees and powerlines. There is no doubt that our homes were tested this past season. As residents transition to more comfortable weather, there are several items homeowners should address to ensure they are not dealing with unnecessary water and mold damage this spring.
Three tips to avoid water and mold damage this spring
- From Soil Away
-
-
DEAR HELOISE: It’s usually around this time of year that people start thinking about their garden, their yard or just the pots on their balcony or patio. One of the problems we have in my neighborhood are slugs! I hate them and refuse to pick them off plants. (Yuck!) However, I do have one m…
DEAR ABBY: I lost my husband of 20 years a little over two years ago. Last year, I moved to another state to be close to family. I rented an apartment, and my best friend moved with me. Shortly after, I met a much younger man. He was immediately interested in me. He’s sweet, kind and very ha…
There are around 7 million stroke survivors in the U.S. — and between a third and a half of them contend with post-stroke depression, as Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is currently experiencing. He had his stroke in May of 2022 and began treatment for depression in February 2023. (Elect…
Strikes in France brought trains to a halt and protesters flooded the streets, clashing with police in some cities on Thursday, after President Emmanuel Macron pledged to implement legislation raising the retirement age.
Former President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is “100% INNOCENT” in the Stormy Daniels hush money case and attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as an “animal.”
Sales of new U.S. homes unexpectedly rose in February after a downward revision to the prior month, suggesting the housing market is beginning to stabilize after a tumultuous year.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The states that have legalized sports betting are reporting record levels of wagering and revenues, but with that growth comes questions about gambling addiction and whether regulators and sportsbooks are doing enough to fight it.
A global biofuel boom is set to drive a shortage of vegetable oils - used for cooking and now increasingly to power trucks and planes - intensifying a debate over food vs. fuel.
HELSINKI - Finland President Sauli Niinisto in a ceremony on Thursday signed legislation making his country part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).