Roof damage like these displaced shingles can cause leaking, which often leads to moisture and mold problems.

 Metro Creative Connection

This winter New Hampshire had several notable weather events that caused a lot of property damage: The Christmas Eve storm that led to massive power outages and flooded many basements; the deep freeze weekend in early February that resulted in burst pipes; and late-season storms with heavy snow that downed trees and powerlines. There is no doubt that our homes were tested this past season. As residents transition to more comfortable weather, there are several items homeowners should address to ensure they are not dealing with unnecessary water and mold damage this spring.

Inspect your yard