A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the university’s football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip.

University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students.