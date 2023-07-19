A former girlfriend of Tiger Woods has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against his estate, the New York Post reported Wednesday.
Erica Herman filed a dismissal of the lawsuit on June 29, pending the result of her appeal of a judge's decision that she must abide by a 2017 non-disclosure agreement she signed with Woods.
Herman originally filed the suit against the 15-time major winner's estate in October 2022, alleging Woods violated the landlord tenant act by tricking her into vacating his mansion in Jupiter Island in Florida.
A hearing in the case had been scheduled for August, but it has since been canceled due to her dismissal.
"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration," read a court document filed on June 29, per the Post.
Herman, who was working at Woods' restaurant when they began dating in 2017, had argued that his pursuit of a sexual relationship while he was her boss constituted sexual harassment -- a circumstance she argued should release her from her NDA commitments.
In May, a Florida judge rejected Herman's attempt to dismiss the NDA and ordered the former couple to settle the lawsuit through arbitration. The judge said her claims of sexual harassment were not supported by documents requested by the circuit court.
Herman has appealed that decision and the case is still pending, according to the Post.
SEOUL -- American and South Korean guards shouted "get him" as they scrambled unsuccessfully to stop U.S. Army soldier Travis King from sprinting into North Korea, a New Zealand woman who was on the same tour to the border area said on Wednesday.
The United States is trying to determine the fate of Private Travis T. King, a U.S. soldier who made an unauthorized crossing into North Korea on July 18, throwing Washington into a new crisis in its dealing with Pyongyang.
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if there is a major escalation in protests, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, in a signal of pliability as Washington tries to close ranks with its ally.
WASHINGTON -- The steady U.S. economy and voter anger over threats to abortion rights are buoying Democratic President Joe Biden, but voters are receptive to a host of culture-war issues his Republican rivals are campaigning on, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday announced additional security assistance of about $1.3 billion for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the package including air defense capabilities, drones and munitions.
NEW YORK - A voting rights group filed a lawsuit against presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Wednesday morning over the use of so-called election police and other alleged intimidation and voter suppression tactics aimed at citizens with felony criminal records.