The TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration.

Viral video-sharing app TikTok unveiled plans to let users reset their “For You” feeds, offering people a chance to get a clean slate of recommendations if their interests have shifted or they’ve grown tired of seeing the same kinds of content.

“This feature allows someone to view content on their For You feed as if they just signed up for TikTok,” the company said Thursday in a statement. People will be able to refresh their feeds “if their recommendations no longer feel relevant or entertaining,” TikTok said, and the system will offer videos based on new interactions on the app.