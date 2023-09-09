The Timberlane Regional High School football team took the lead early in the third quarter and shut out Spaulding in the second half to earn a 27-22 NHIAA Division I victory in Plaistow on Saturday.
Spaulding (0-2) led 22-21 at halftime before Jeremy Mlocek hit Tyler Chiccino for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Owls (1-1) the lead for good.
Mlocek went 9 of 11 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
Timberlane’s Liam Kelley and Eddie Digiulio both nabbed interceptions to end Spaulding’s final two drives.
Liam Corman rushed for 123 yards and a score for Timberlane.
Hunter Trueman both caught and ran in a TD and Zach Lynch also scored on a reception for the Red Raiders.
Windham 20, Malden (Mass.) Catholic 19: In Windham on Saturday, Billy DePietro’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Ben Roy with about 11 minutes remaining proved to be the game-winning score. Windham (1-1) led, 14-7, at halftime behind touchdown runs from Tiger An and Chris Brearley.
Plymouth 35, Bow 7: In Plymouth on Saturday, Luke Diamond threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Gabe Kean, and also ran in a score for the Bobcats (2-0). Bow (0-2) did not record a first down and ran 12 total plays in the first half. Ryan McCabe ran in the Falcons’ lone TD from 8 yards out.
John Stark 30, Hanover 22: In Weare on Saturday, the Generals (2-0) led 22-6 at halftime behind touchdown runs from Tim Lacharite, Donnie White and Weston Haartz. Joey Dykstra ran in John Stark’s final score in the fourth quarter. Dykstra, Deltyn Williams and Blake Sutkus all played well on offense and defense for the Generals, coach Ray Kershaw said.
Jeff Vidou ran in a TD and Roger Lucas connected with Ryan O’Hern for a score for Hanover (1-1).
Kennett 49, Pembroke 22: In Conway on Saturday, Tyler Walcott rushed for four touchdowns and returned an interception for a score for Kennett (2-0). Daven Bailey had a 45-yard TD reception for the Eagles. Pembroke is 0-2.
Gilford/Belmont 42, Sanborn 35: In Gilford on Saturday, Anakin Underhill threw three touchdown passes to Logan Grant and Noah Harder rushed for three scores for Gilford/Belmont (1-1). Sanborn (1-1) pulled within a point with about 90 seconds remaining on a 30-yard touchdown pass but its ensuing onside kick was recovered by Gilford/Belmont’s Hutch Haskins. Ricky Johnson blocked a punt in the first half for Gilford/Belmont.
Branson Sarette went 14 of 25 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Sanborn.
Trinity 42, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 0: In Meredith on Saturday, Jack Service threw touchdown passes to DeVohn Ellis (40 yards) and Owens Aristor (50 yards) for Trinity. Paul Thibault (1 yard), Alex Oyaronbi (40 yards), Anthony DiGiantommaso (5 yards) all ran for TDs and Evan Dunker connected with Connor Bishop for a 20-yard score for the Pioneers.
Former Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough coach and Trinity graduate Paul Lavigne, who also coached at Manchester Memorial, Manchester West, Stevens and Milford, was honored at halftime for his contributions to New Hampshire high school football.
Campbell 42, Kingswood 6: In Wolfeboro on Saturday, Scott Hershberger rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries for Campbell (2-0). Logan Daigle also ran in a Cougars score and finished with 40 yards on seven carries. The game was called late in the third quarter when a Kingswood player was carted off the field.
Monadnock 14, Stevens 0: In Claremont on Saturday, Monadnock (2-0) scored on Chase Elliott’s 50-yard fumble recovery and return and a Kaden Smith 1-yard run. Stevens is 0-2.
Concord 42, Rutland (Vermont) 0: In Rutland on Friday, senior running back Eli Bahuma rushed for touchdowns of 2, 12, 16 and 80 yards for Concord (1-1) over the opening three quarters.
Pelham 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 0: In Dover on Friday, Dom Herrling ran in a 24-yard touchdown and Connor Travis connected with Nick Muise for a 39-yard score for the Pythons (2-0). The game was called at halftime due to severe weather.
Sam Grondin ran three times for 12 yards for St. Thomas (1-1).