An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is seen here on Aug. 15 after Trump said that FBI agents searched it.

 reuters/MARCO BELLO

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday laid out its evidence of obstruction of justice in the ongoing investigation of government records stored at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence after he left office.

Federal prosecutors, in a court filing, alleged publicly for the first time that Trump’s records custodian, who was unnamed, falsely certified that the former Republican president had returned all the government records. The department also said it had evidence classified documents were deliberately concealed from the FBI.