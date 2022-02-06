Netflix released a new true-crime documentary last Wednesday about a man who filmmakers claim scammed dozens of victims, mainly women, for an estimated $10 million after matching with them online. By Friday, Tinder said it had banned the “Tinder Swindler.”
Dating app users reportedly can no longer swipe right on Shimon Hayut, also known as “Simon Leviev,” the man who, as detailed by the documentary, posed as the billionaire son of a Russian-Israeli diamond tycoon and wooed multiple women by showering them with lavish goods, flying them by private jet to luxury hotels around the world and professing his love — then demanding they send him money, frequently claiming his life was in grave danger from his “enemies.”
Hayut, who called himself the “Prince of Diamonds,” asked the women to take out American Express credit cards and hounded them to increase their spending limits and loan him cash that he never repaid.
“We have conducted internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is no longer active on Tinder under any of his known aliases,” Tinder said in a statement to Variety on Friday.
The production featured three women — Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte — in different European countries recalling their dealings with Hayut during 2018 and 2019. Tinder could not immediately be reached for comment.
One day before the documentary was released, Tinder published new guidelines for users, titled: “Romance Scams: How to Protect Yourself Online.” While Tinder’s new guide to spotting a scammer online did not directly reference the streaming giant’s film, the dating app said scammers often used such platforms to prey on “vulnerable” people “looking for love.”
The new documentary, which swiftly soared to the most-watched lists in the United States and United Kingdom, zoned in on Hayut’s real-life criminal record and long history of scamming people — mainly women looking for love.