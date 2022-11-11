The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is providing tips and hints for the use of bird boxes with the goal of increasing environmental health.

Birdhouses are a simple addition to your yard that can provide nesting places for many kinds of birds and weeks of wildlife-watching opportunities. Cavity-nesters, like tree swallows, house wrens, blackcapped chickadees, eastern bluebirds, wood ducks, and American kestrels all use nest boxes.