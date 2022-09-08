Dear Heloise: I will often clean my jewelry while I’m watching a movie at home. I bought a jeweler’s shammy to do some polishing, but a couple of times I couldn’t find it (my daughter was using it). So, I just took a little toothpaste, and with my finger I gently rubbed the paste on the gold or silver pieces, then rinsed it with hot water from the tap. After that, I took a soft cloth and dried my pieces. Everything sparkled and looked clean and bright.

— Rhonda E., Fort Collins, Colorado

