LOUDON — New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted a Goodyear Tire test for the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the day on Tuesday, with Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and 2022 NHMS Crayon 301 race winner Christopher Bell making laps with numerous tire compounds.

The ultimate goal of the test is to develop a tire that falls off in speed without causing blowouts and resulting crashes. NASCAR hopes that changing the tire makeup will lead to better racing, not only for the July 16 event at the “Magic Mile,” but also for other venues as well.