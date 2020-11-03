WHAT IF? NOW IN its 18th season, “Secrets of the Dead” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) ponders just what might have happened had another ship arrived to rescue passengers from the doomed ocean liner Titanic after it struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912.
For some time, it had been believed that another ship, the SS Californian, had been in close range but left the scene rather than make a rescue effort. The ship’s captain, Stanley Lord, and crew faced decades of infamy, but denied the charges that they had left more than 1,000 passengers to perish in the icy waters.
Only after the wreckage of the Titanic was located in 1985 was the testimony of Capt. Lord validated. But if the Californian wasn’t the ship sighted by survivors, what was?
“Secrets of the Dead” reopens a mystery more than a century old to dredge up the identification of vessels that might have saved so many lives.
• Ready to meet some cousins? “Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) will spend the next three weeks visiting primates, our closest relatives in the animal kingdom, with whom we share most of our DNA. Shot over the course of two years and reflecting 28 separate filmed productions spanning several continents, “Primates” invites viewers to go swinging with gibbons, foraging with macaques and watch as a silverback gorilla appears to engage in a tactical retreat — a decision to forgo combat.
“Primates” includes visits with familiar chimps and gorillas, but also includes moments with never-before-captured primates, including the bald uakari and the recently discovered Tapanuli orangutan.
• Netflix debuts “Love & Anarchy,” its second Swedish-language import. It follows a married business consultant, Sofie (Ida Engvoll), as her seemingly casual flirtation with a younger IT expert causes her to take stock of her life.
• TCM puts the spotlight on the smokey-voiced film noir femme fatale Lizabeth Scott. In the 1949 mystery “Too Late for Tears” (8 p.m., TV-PG), she plays an unhappy bride driven to homicidal extremes to protect a sudden windfall. She replaced Rita Hayworth in the cast of the 1947 Humphrey Bogart thriller “Dead Reckoning” (10 p.m., TV-PG).
Never a big star, Scott’s life might be worthy of a film biography. Her career was upended in the mid-1950s when the scandal magazine Confidential made allegations about her “unusual” lifestyle. A serious reader, Scott’s curious mind brought her into contact with personalities including Aldous Huxley, the Dalai Lama and Ayn Rand.
Like many fading Hollywood figures, Scott appeared on various TV shows, including a 1963 episode of “Burke’s Law,” “Who Killed Cable Roberts,” (available on Youtube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=NI6sDnNC24o), where she co-stars with Mary Astor, Paul Lynde, Zsa Zsa Gabor, John Saxon and Chill Willis!
Other highlights
• Group C returns to “The Masked Singer” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A winner emerges on the season 12 finale of “American Ninja Warrior” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• Schemes too good to be true leave victims holding the bag on “The Con” (10 p.m., ABC). Whoopi Goldberg narrates.
Cult choice
Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage star as Pennsylvania buddies sent off to Vietnam in the 1978 drama “The Deer Hunter” (8 p.m., TMC). This was John Cazale’s last film and co-starred Meryl Streep, with whom he was romantically attached.
Series notes
“The Amazing Race” (CBS, TV-PG) makes its way through Paraguay (8 p.m.) and Paris (9 p.m.) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Bill’s sudden wedding robs Beverly of the chance to meddle and plan on “The Goldbergs” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Dominic knew more than he revealed on “Devils” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Katie pushes everyone’s buttons on “American Housewife” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
First impressions on “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... When Darlene keeps her distance, her co-workers call her a snob on “The Conners” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A mass shooting taxes resources on “Coroner” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Dre and Junior argue over politics and resistance in an age of social media on “black-ish” (9:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Drug smugglers deliberately crash their own plane to avoid capture on “S.W.A.T.” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (11 p.m., Comedy Central) reviews election results while keeping social distance ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Sarah Silverman, Steve Kornacki and Common on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC).
Leslie Jones visits “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Henry Winkler and the Kills appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).