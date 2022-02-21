Height limitations removed; stability improved; access for snowmobiles added.
THE LANCASTER-GUILDHALL Bridge is the structure that carries U.S. Route 2 over the Connecticut River connecting Lancaster to Guildhall, Vermont. U.S. Route 2 in this region is a significant freight corridor heavily used by the timber harvesting industry. The original bridge, constructed in 1950, was comprised of two equal-span High Parker Through Steel Trusses with an overall length of 398 feet. This bridge was jointly owned by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) and Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans).
The limited vertical clearance resulted in frequent truck strikes to the truss bracing members spanning above the road, causing significant damage. In addition, there was advanced deterioration in the floor system beams and truss members below the bridge deck as well as the river pier. There were frequent instances where logging trucks struck the bridge and dislodged timber logs that landed on the roadway, compromising public safety.
Between public safety and the bridge’s poor condition, the two transportation agencies took action to ensure this vital link between the states remained a safe corridor. The purpose of the project was to provide for the safe, sustainable, efficient and cost-effective multimodal movement of people and goods across the Connecticut River while supporting transportation, commerce, economic development and regional emergency response needs for the communities.
Bridge rehabilitation and replacement alternatives were evaluated through a comprehensive NEPA and public participation process with bridge replacement being the preferred alternative supported by NHDOT, VTrans and the connected communities. Traffic control was an important factor for consideration, as the detour length would create issues with emergency response, local business access, school bus traffic, and the movement of goods and materials.
Hoyle Tanner and its teammates provided alternative evaluation, preliminary and final design services, NEPA documentation, utility and Right-of-Way coordination, historic integrity and eligibility assessment of the existing bridge, archaeological investigations, and permitting services to NHDOT for the new replacement bridge, removal of the existing truss bridge, and reconstruction of the roadway approaches. The existing bridge remained open during construction thereby reducing the total project cost.
The new bridge was relocated approximately 50 feet upstream of where the former bridge existed to allow for the new construction before the removal of the existing structure. The new modern structure is a 400-foot-long and 47-foot-wide two-span welded weathering steel plate girder bridge that carries design loads greater than those used for the truss bridge.
Additionally, the local snowmobile club requested that consideration be given to better accommodate snowmobile usage on the state corridor as part of the local trail system. This was achieved by constructing a 10 foot-wide elevated concrete snowmobile path on the bridge as well a 10 foot-wide gravel snowmobile path at each of the bridge approaches.
This bridge type eliminates the only vertical clearance limitation along U.S. Route 2 within New Hampshire which ensures the vital link to move freight items, such as modular homes and logs, via the trucking industry is preserved. Because of this project, trucks can now pass freely without needing to let air out of their tires to meet any vertical clearance limitation.
The transportation agencies and local communities are excited about the new structure and satisfied with the removal of the older, inefficient one.