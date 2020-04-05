Tom Dempsey, who became a record-setting NFL kicker despite being born without toes on his kicking foot, died late Saturday in New Orleans from complications of the novel coronavirus.
Dempsey, 73, was one of several residents who contracted the disease in a senior living facility, and he had been dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia since 2012. At least 15 residents at Lambeth House in Uptown New Orleans have died of the virus, according to the Times-Picayune, and Dempsey’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Ashley.
Dempsey, who also was born without fingers on his right hand, overcame incredible odds to become a kicker for the New Orleans Saints and became well-known in 1970 when he set what seemed like an unbeatable NFL record with a 63-yard field goal. The kick beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on the last play of the Nov. 8, 1970, game, breaking the previous mark by seven yards and standing as the league record for decades. Although it was equaled a number of times over the years, Denver’s Matt Prater broke the record with a 64-yard field goal in 2013.
“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” the Saints said in a statement.
Dempsey’s mark, impressive as it was, generated some controversy in an era that predated the frenzied debates of today’s sports-talk shows, because he wore a special, squared-off shoe on his right kicking foot. Fred Dryer, a former teammate, recalled the “thud” that Dempsey’s kicks made and how “the ball just took off frozen in midair before it began to spin ... kind of like a knuckleball.”
Did it give him an unfair competitive advantage? Years later, ESPN Sport Science analyzed the kick and determined that the shoe, now on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, actually was a disadvantage for Dempsey.
Tex Schramm, a Dallas Cowboys executive and chairman of the NFL’s competition committee, compared Dempsey’s shoe to “the head of a golf club with a sledgehammer surface,” and in 1977 the NFL passed “the Dempsey rule,” which required kickers’ shoes to have a kicking surface that conforms to that of a normal kicking shoe. It was a rule that offended Dempsey.