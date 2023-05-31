ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bryson DeChambeau ditched his bulked-up look in favor of a slimmer physique and the decision is paying off as the LIV Golf member outperformed the game’s top players to grab the clubhouse lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

DeChambeau underwent a body transformation in 2020 in a bid to generate more club head speed and hit golf balls farther than anyone but has decided the extra weight could lead to health issues and so decided another change was in order.