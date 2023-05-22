Tennis
Nadal says he’ll retire after 2024
A hip injury will sideline Rafael Nadal for the 2023 French Open, and fed his decision to retire following the 2024 season. Nadal said in a video press conference at his tennis academy in Spain on Thursday that his January hip injury hasn’t adequately healed to the extent he can compete in Paris, which was his stated return target for several months.
The decision means Nadal won’t appear in the Grand Slam in Paris for the first time since he debuted in 2005. Nadal is a 14-time men’s French Open singles champion.
One month shy of his 37th birthday, Nadal has won 22 major men’s titles and said he has the hunger to compete for more hardware. But he also confessed he sees the end of the road — and will retire after the 2024 season.
— Field Level Media
Kyrgios won’t play in French Open
Nick Kyrgios won’t play in the French Open, which starts Monday, but a knee injury apparently isn’t to blame, as was previously reported.
Instead, his agent told Reuters on Thursday that it’s a foot injury sustained during the course of a home-invasion robbery in Kyrgios’s native Australia that’s to blame.
Agent Daniel Horsfall said Kyrgios’ mother was held up at gunpoint on May 1, and during the “high-adrenaline rush of everything,” Kyrgios injured himself.
