A probable cause statement released by authorities on Tuesday contained details about Harmony Montgomery's whereabouts from late 2019 to early 2020.
Harmony's last home
When: For several months in 2019, until November
Where: 77 Gilford St., Manchester
Harmony lived with her father, stepmother and two half-brothers at this West Side home much of the year until Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, when the family was evicted.
Harmony homeless
When: Late November to mid-December, 2019
Where: Parking lot, Colonial Village Apartments, River Road, Manchester
For about two weeks, the family lived in two cars in the parking lot at the Colonial Village Apartments, where their friend Anthony Bodero lived. Bodero told police he sold Adam Montgomery fentanyl and brought the family Thanksgiving leftovers. He denied ever seeing Harmony.
Harmony's death
When: Morning of Dec. 7 , 2019
Where: En route to Hooksett Road Burger King
Montgomery was growing angry over Harmony's frequent bathroom accidents, and as he drove to Burger King he “turned his body and delivered sets of three to four blows with a closed fist to Harmony’s face on three separate occasions over the course of a few minutes," according to the probable cause statement. Once Montgomery realized she was dead, he placed the body in an Under Armor duffle bag. The family continued living in a car, an Audi supplied by Bodero.
A brief stay with family
When: Mid-December to Dec. 30, 2019
Where: 258 Dubuque St., Apt. 1
The Montgomerys moved in with Kayla's mother, Christina Lubin, and her boyfriend, John Galyon. Harmony's body remained in the duffle bag, which Montgomery placed in a red cooler in the apartment building hallway.
Homeless shelter
When: Dec. 30-31, 2019, to early February, 2020
Where: Families in Transition family homeless shelter, 177 Lake Ave.
The family moved to a homeless shelter and took the body with them. As it decomposed, it emitted liquid and odor. Montgomery wrapped the duffle bag in garbage bags and placed it in the ceiling vent in their room. Police later retrieved DNA samples from the suspended ceiling and metal frames that were a match to Harmony.
Body moved again
When: Between mid-January and Feb. 22, 2020
Where: Former Portland Pie Co. restaurant, Elm and Merrimack streets
At the FIT shelter, Montgomery moved the body to a canvas bag with a CMC maternity ward logo. Kayla placed the bag between her two sons in a stroller and brought it to Portland Pie, where Montgomery worked as a dishwasher and cook. He kept it in the freezer for a week or two. Other employees later told police they remembered seeing the bag in the freezer.
Move to apartment
When: Feb. 2 to March 2022
Where: 644 Union St., Apt. 2
Sometime probably in late February, Montgomery attempted to deal with the body again. He added lime to the bag to speed decomposition and warmed the frozen body in the shower so he could return it to the bag. Kayla helped to zip it, and they put the bag in the apartment freezer. A telephone pole outside the address became a memorial to Harmony.
Final Manchester location
When: Early March 2022
Where: EconoLodge, 75 W. Hancock St.
Montgomery told his friend Travis Beach that he was living at the EconoLodge because "he was having problems with DCYF." He placed the bag with the body in his room freezer and convinced Beach and Beach's girlfriend, Britney Bedard, to help him rent a U-Haul truck.
Body disappears
When: March 3-4, 2020
Where: Tobin Bridge in Massachusetts
Logs at the South Willow Street U-Haul show the rental, a cargo van, was picked up at at 5:49 p.m. on March 3 and returned at 1:47 p.m. the next day. The van traveled 133 miles and recorded three toll violations at the Tobin Bridge on March 4, at 4:44 a.m., 4:45 a.m. and 5:25 a.m.
"It's done," Montgomery told Kayla when he returned to the hotel. Harmony's body has not been recovered.