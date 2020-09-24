ALLENSTOWN
CJL LLC to Ase Sales LLC, 3 Chester Tpke., 09/10/2020, $470,000.
Marion T Knight RET and S David Siff to 4 Lights Inv Prop LLC, 26 Riverside Dr., 09/08/2020, $125,133.
AUBURN
Jemco Properties LLC to Brian D. and Brianne M. Laplante, 86 Juniper Cir., 09/09/2020, $533,000.
BEDFORD
Janice Johnson Warren T and Janice J. Warren to Megan K. and Robin J. Leask, 30 Briar Rd., 09/08/2020, $430,000.
John G. and Betty C. Barnes to Gerald P. Violette and Christine Arzigian, 15 Chandler Rd., 09/09/2020, $475,000.
Debra Patsky and Cynthia Woods to Kevin M Casey RET and Kevin M. Casey, 63 Hardy Rd., Unit 3110, 09/09/2020, $440,000.
Abbot M. Cooper and Meaghan Emmons to Jennifer and Kelvin P. Paris, 42 Hilltop Dr., 09/10/2020, $350,533.
Keiffer FT 2000 and Kenneth L. Keiffer to Steven T. Krasinhsi and Stacey Krasinski, 51 Magazine St., 09/08/2020, $672,066.
Joshua A. Drake and Tanya I. Daniel to Clayton Otis-Anderson and Elizabeth L. Fein, New Boston Rd., 09/08/2020, $520,000.
Kenneth J. and Kelley A. Walker to Joshua and Tanya D. Drake, 467 New Boston Rd., 09/08/2020, $495,000.
Andrew J. and Carol E. Copanas to Joseph W. and Elizabeth A. Depalma, 48 Olde Lantern Rd., 09/11/2020, $500,000.
Patricia Ann Hoepp RET and Patricia A. Hoepp to Fleur Sauvage LLC, Riddle Dr., 09/10/2020, $1,350,000.
Avarden Investment LLC to Ardea L. Bile, 453 Route 101, 09/09/2020, $225,000.
Vien V. Tran and Trang Truong to Joseph M. Denoncourt and Brooke L. Baron, 75 Rundlett Hill Rd., 09/10/2020, $481,000.
John and Shannon Wright to Anthony Atchinson, 29 Sonoma Dr., 09/09/2020, $485,000.
Kevin Doherty Builder Inc to Barbara J Hiesr RET and Barbara J. Hiers, 09/10/2020, $239,000.
CANDIA
Neil A Sieminski RET and Gary W. York to Jeffrey G. and Lynn M. Walz, 09/08/2020, $175,000.
DEERFIELD
Alyssa Carpenter and Daun Defrance to Elaine Graham and Lindsey Delano, Cotton Rd., 09/09/2020, $510,000.
Community Invs Prop LLC to Jeffrey R. Bintz, 69 Griffin Rd., 09/08/2020, $421,000.
DERRY
Claire Doris-Boie to Tyler W. Duval and Russell A. Henderson, 1 Highland Ave., Unit 9, 09/10/2020, $205,000.
David A. and Angela C. Souther to Newburyport LLC, 33 Kristin Dr., 09/09/2020, $200,000.
Leo F. and Susan E. Sennott to John P. and Laura B. Larochelle, 5 Oxford Rd., 09/11/2020, $370,000.
Margaret A. Gynan to Justin M. Coombes, 17 Silvestri Cir., Unit 14, 09/11/2020, $163,000.
Jana Properties LLC to Michael J. and Kristina C. Laudano, 12 Sundown Dr., Unit B, 09/09/2020, $240,000.
Bringing Derry Togethre to Gladys Gomez and Orvel Cooke, Lot 2, 09/08/2020, $250,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Paul R. and Deborah A. Casey to Michael H. Fiala, 12 Miles Ave., 09/11/2020, $480,000.
Steven K. and Nancy J. Dionne to Lucinda M. Boutin and Mario M. Moutin, 15 Petain St., 09/09/2020, $168,333.
Matthew D. Marrotte to James M. Demellin and Jennifer Radefeid, 12 Spring St., 09/09/2020, $315,000.
Goffstown Back Rd Relty to Kathleen M. Descoteaux, 37-b Stone Creek Dr., Unit 25, 09/10/2020, $320,800.
HOOKSETT
Jasmine Kapos and Timothy Trudel to Michael R. Barrington and Alexis A. Martin, 21 Roy Rd., 09/09/2020, $287,533.
Virginia R Mabie FT and Craig Mabie to George IRT and Cheryl A. Dupuis, Webster Woods Condo, Unit 3, 09/08/2020, $265,000.
LITCHFIELD
John P. Moinezney and Leanne N. Mcinerney to Antjony J. and Tsabel M. Gilberti, 11 Aldrich St., 09/11/2020, $485,000.
Benita Poitras to Robert J. Kendall, 32 Corning Rd., 09/08/2020, $351,533.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-2, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-3, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-4, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-5, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-6, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-9, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-10, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-11, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-12, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-13, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
Mcquesten FT and John B. Noseworthy to K and M Developers LLC, Firefly Way, Lot 14-14, 08/28/2020, $1,500,000.
LONDONDERRY
Randolph M. and Jillian S. Allaire to Linda P. and John W. Dennison, 17 Bancroft Rd., 09/08/2020, $428,000.
Daniel P. and Catherine L. Mcgee to Benjamin R. Flanders, 3 Coventry Ln., 09/08/2020, $355,000.
Jason W. and Kristy L. Neff to John and Carolyn Hoyt, 266 High Range Rd., 09/11/2020, $365,000.
Sean and Karen M. Richards to Christopher T. Ledoux and Michelle C. Buckley, 76 Hovey Rd., 09/08/2020, $452,000.
Patricia A. Ridge to Kristen M. Frost and Garret M. Sahlin, 31 Hunter Mill Way, 09/09/2020, $474,933.
Steven A. and Cynthia L. Desrochers to Adam J. and Angela Hughes, 4 Hyde Park Cir., 09/08/2020, $550,000.
James and Christine Duffield to Jonathan D. and Catherine A. Goodwin, 36 Midridge Cir., Unit 36, 09/08/2020, $192,333.
Kevin A. and Lynda Moore to Bowden O. and Lindsey D. Russell, Old Auburn Rd., 09/11/2020, $400,000.
Jason P. and Rebecca Witts to Qui Li, 34 Perkins Rd., 09/09/2020, $418,000.
Joseph Dionne to Collin E. Connors and Brianna L. Bellegarde, 32 Raintree Dr., 09/11/2020, $355,000.
Robert S. and Cheryl A. White to Krystal and Derek Sims, 6 Shasta Dr., 09/08/2020, $390,000.
MANCHESTER
RBR Development LLC to Gabrielle N. and Sarah E. Libby, 286 Amory St., 09/10/2020, $249,933.
Jessica L. Campo to Lisa Kenney, 170 Anthony St., 09/08/2020, $271,000.
Thomas J. Intorcio to Khatira Ghafari, 417 Bartlett St., 09/08/2020, $324,933.
Patrick Sutherland to Jeremy M. Davis, 48 Belair St., 09/08/2020, $335,000.
Ronald C. and Carisa L. Kolias to Jennifer A. Barnhill, 37 Biron St., 09/11/2020, $301,000.
Richard Thorner to Daniel Nadeau and Erin Sountherland, Blodget St., 09/10/2020, $273,666.
Kathy M. Dugre to Melissa J. and Christopher Grondin, 510 Bodwell Rd., 09/08/2020, $336,000.
Denis G. Labbe to Tyler Butler, 1555 Bodwell Rd., Unit 22, 09/10/2020, $225,000.
Joseph W. and Elizabeth Depalma to Paul E. Morrison and Shaundra L. Shattuck, Boston St., 09/11/2020, $291,000.
Cameron Foote to Ashley E. Flores, 586 Cilley Rd., 09/08/2020, $285,000.
FNMA to Jesse Heath-Vincent and Sarah Heath- Vincent, 700 Cohas Ave., 09/08/2020, $170,000.
Rose M. Marois to Joseph D. Lipomi, 19 Country Club Dr., Unit 1, 09/11/2020, $130,000.
Susan E. Baker and Vance S. Steele to Tenzin Urgyen and Sushma Gurung, 130 Double Brook Rd., Unit 3109, 09/11/2020, $480,000.
David S. Kearney to Miriam Rivera, 90 Eastern Ave., Unit 232, 09/11/2020, $118,333.
SPP Citizens Nlref 5 LLC to Manchester City Rlty LLC, 1550 Elm St., 09/11/2020, $2,064,333.
Bryan E. Howlett and Leah M. Jackson to Theodore Becerra, 34 Exchange Ave., 09/09/2020, $298,000.
Virginia Oneil RET and Virginia Oneil to Rent 603 LLC, 263 Hanover St., 09/11/2020, $500,000.
William FT and Donald G. Williams to Joshua D. Ethier, 615 Harvard St., 09/11/2020, $310,000.
William B. Cascy and Mary E. Casey to Mayra J. Lemus, 245 Hawthorne St., Unit 3104, 09/08/2020, $356,000.
Betty M. and David I. Conway to Christopher Dullea, 69 Hazelton Ct, 09/11/2020, $279,933.
Green Rock Invs LLC to Pedro J. Gallego, 63 Head St., 09/09/2020, $290,000.
R and Lorraine Turcotte RET and Lorraine D. Turcotte to Karin D. Cutter, 424 Howe St., 09/09/2020, $220,000.
Wilfredo E. Amador and Lizbeth D. Chaves to Maria A. Solines, 141 Hoyt St., 09/11/2020, $300,000.
Justin J. Dowdy and Natalie J. Baker to Tyler J. Beaudoin, 1936 Lake Shore Rd., 09/11/2020, $239,000.
Francis S Lopardo RET and Francis S. Lopardo to Luis A. Colon, 401 Mammoth Rd., 09/11/2020, $283,000.
Christopher P. Rienzo to Savard FT and Brett Savard, 8 N Adams St., 09/08/2020, $335,000.
Michael M. and Jordan M. England to Anastasia W. Saia and Spenser P. Cattin, 83 N Adams St., 09/09/2020, $370,000.
Phillip J. Zimmerman to Joseph A. and Stacey Donovan, 370 N Bay St., 09/10/2020, $550,000.
Joseph P. Gallant to Leslic R. Pascual, 27 Pennacook St., 09/11/2020, $299,933.
John K. Pinkerton to Sammy Rios, 53 Riddle Pl, 09/11/2020, $315,000.
Chia-Min Lin to Yvonne G. Turgeon, 96 River Rd., 09/11/2020, $210,000.
J J and Sharon L Brady IRT and Kerry A. Brady to Ayoub Mafhoum, 65 S Hall St., 09/08/2020, $273,533.
Theodore J. Becerra to Thomas J. Monahan, 471 Silver St., Unit 203, 09/09/2020, $139,000.
Christopher A. and Moira C. Glenn to Caitlin Abbott, 80 Smyth Rd., 09/11/2020, $305,000.
Jennifer Boisvert to NH Home Buyers LLC, 36 Taylor St., Unit 3103, 09/10/2020, $157,533.
Eiyse V. Ruback and Sean S. Coughlin to Dcnise Goidman, Twin Towers, 09/10/2020, $145,000.
Thomas Skrzyszowski to Victoria I. and Lulzim Avdiu, Twin Towers, 09/10/2020, $145,000.
Roman Catholic Bishop to 1269 Caf E Ministries, 456 Union St., 09/09/2020, $555,000.
445 Tibbetts Hl Rd 2016 to Nurta E. Maalin and Abdirahman N. Iftin, 39 Wyoming Ave., 09/11/2020, $296,533.
Christine N. Touchette to JS Workinger LLC, 09/11/2020, $450,000.
MERRIMACK
Fransen FT and Gerald Fransen to John F. and Carol Guerin, 2 Andrea Cir., Unit 2, 09/08/2020, $365,000.
Peter F. Hart to Joshua Tirrcll, 23-a Colonial Dr., 09/09/2020, $128,000.
Martin W. and Jane M. Kilgallen to Joel and Heather Ogbunamiri, 40 Erik St., 09/08/2020, $430,000.
Doyon RET and Debra A. Doyon to Madison Scott, Front St., 09/08/2020, $125,000.
Lisa S. Callahan to Jacklyn R. Kendall, 92 Front St., 09/11/2020, $310,000.
David A. Deibert to Meghan Haverty and Travis Somley, 8 Raymond Dr., 09/11/2020, $315,000.
Justin M. and Abigail M. Barrett to Nathan C. Lapointe, 34 Swift Ln., Unit 34, 09/09/2020, $235,000.
Bowers Lndg Of Merrimack to Rebecca F. Starkey, 14 Toby Cir., 09/09/2020, $415,000.
Dennis J. Corrigan to Abigail M. and Justin M. Barrett, 42 Whittier Rd., 09/09/2020, $450,000.
NASHUA
Gagnon RT and Michael D. Tancreti to Muhammad S. Quayes and Jaheen Khurshid-Quayes, 12 Ballerina Ct, 09/10/2020, $600,000.
Donna L. Shaw-Kilbury to Andrew J. Kiernan, 11 Bartemus Trl, Unit 307, 09/11/2020, $223,533.
G J and Marjorie T Smith RET and Jennifer J. Smith to Jennifer J. Smith, 10 Bates Dr., 09/10/2020, $140,000.
Fernando G. Mauricio and Priscila P. Dal Seco to Daniel Campos, 17 Blackstone Dr., Unit 1713, 09/11/2020, $160,000.
Mallory N. Zeising and Stephen J. Ball to Marjorie E Chandler RET and Brenda Smith-Weiss, Broad St., 09/11/2020, $245,000.
Raisanen Homes Elite LLC to Lisa Burns, 5 Caled St., Unit 8, 09/11/2020, $395,000.
Belanger Gregory S Est and Jane F. Belanger to Steven G. Lopez, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 218, 09/08/2020, $125,000.
James E. Obrien to Michael Murphy, 110 Coliseum Ave., Unit 210, 09/10/2020, $232,000.
James and Yong C. Littlejohn to John E. Mack, 53 Conant Rd., 09/11/2020, $345,000.
Jacqueline D. and John E. Sheridan to Ganiyat A. Nurudeen, 31 Country Hill Rd., Unit 31, 09/11/2020, $339,000.
Michael P. Donovan and James T. Butterworth to Michael L. Rosin, 35 Dickerman St., 09/09/2020, $415,000.
Jean M. Oilva to Leslie Morgan, E Dunstable Rd., 09/09/2020, $599,933.
William L. and William H. Ryan to Keith E. Perry and Marta I. Moniz, 43 Gordon St., 09/11/2020, $322,533.
Kseniya Ausiaikova to Rebecca J. Riedel, 5 Hastings Ln., 09/09/2020, $442,533.
Jessica B. Bomstein to Debra J. Locke, 18 Hawkstead Holw, Unit 18, 09/08/2020, $220,000.
Larry R. and Mary F. Case to Justin W. Olson, 21 Hunt St., Unit 3060, 09/10/2020, $205,000.
Anthony Tringali to David G. Monserrate and Cecilia Mendoza, 20 Manchester St., 09/11/2020, $385,066.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Nicholas M. Bouchard, 207 Millwright Dr., Unit 207, 09/08/2020, $46,933.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Litian Liu and Li Wang, 213 Millwright Dr., Unit 213, 09/11/2020, $47,000.
Poongothai Balasanjeevi and Govindaraj Venkatachalam to Sagar Bhattarai and Sumana Serchan, 23 Normandy Way, 09/09/2020, $430,000.
Karen M. and Craig D. Thomas to Heather R. and Matthew J. Poulin, 7 Roseann Cir., Unit 7, 09/10/2020, $300,000.
Springs 1 LLC to Nonso E. Egbuonu, 34 Scenic Dr., Unit 16, 09/11/2020, $335,533.
Cem RT and Daniel Mccarthy to Dianna and Alexander Streit, 49 Sherri Ann Ave., 09/11/2020, $412,000.
Avclino Avalos to Alfredo R. Ponce and Dora A. Avalos, 34-36 Spalding St., 09/11/2020, $390,000.
Sachin and Kinnari Dave to Arun R. Muthusamy and Arul S. Kadarkarai Main, 10 Stillwater Dr., Unit 10, 09/11/2020, $287,933.
Whitestone Rlty Assoc to Robert E. Kinneen, 283 Stonebridge Dr., Unit 283, 09/09/2020, $47,000.
Bharat I. and Nita B. Patel to Miguel A. and Amy F. Matos, 23 Tanglewood Dr., 09/10/2020, $725,000.
Miguel A. and Amy Matos to Brian M. and Brittany A. Kessell, 24 Twilight Dr., Unit 3062, 09/10/2020, $402,000.
NEW BOSTON
Twin Bridge Land Mgmt LLC to Abbey E. and Nathan L. Harris, 130 Foxberry Dr., 09/08/2020, $650,000.
PEMBROKE
Megan E. Cossaboon and Megan Mclaughlin to Christine A. and Kenneth P. Francoeur, 224 Dearborn Rd., 09/11/2020, $335,000.
RAYMOND
Jason R. Laurent to Janet R. Galante, 11-a Evelyn Ave., 09/10/2020, $231,000.
Jeffrey Cote to Zachary Zwick and Taylor Holmes, 108 Green Rd., 09/09/2020, $359,000.
Kenneth A. and Tracey A. Margeson to Jeffrey Spears, 50 Nottingham Rd., 09/11/2020, $455,000.
Laurent E. and Dolores M. Cote to Jason R. and Kristine R. Laurent, 26 Patriots Way, Unit 26, 09/10/2020, $300,000.
Bonza Builders LLC to Devin H. and Shelby R. Okeefe, 11 Waterford Dr., Unit 18, 09/08/2020, $294,933.
Tracy M. Boutin and Lyndsey L. Oriordan to Mitch and Vera Losak, 38 Watson Hill Rd., 09/09/2020, $425,000.
WEARE
FNMA to Timothy Trudel, 37 Colby Rd., 09/10/2020, $150,000.
Matthew L. Whitlock to Kazimierz and Elzbieta Niedbala, Lot 68, 09/09/2020, $235,000.