ALLENSTOWN
Carl E. Houghton to Alanna G. Griffin and Scott Kirby, 4 River Rd., 3/1/2023, $305,000.
AUBURN
Vannah George A Est and Thomas Vannah to Andrew I. and Kasey E. Groves, 54 Margate Dr., 2/27/2023, $370,000.
BEDFORD
Paul M. and Luciclea O. Esposito to David A. and Alysa K. Cronin, 50 Hawk Dr., 2/28/2023, $1,000,000.
Thomas E Buchanan RET and Thomas E. Buchanan to D and Leslie Bryan RET, 36 Pebble Beach Dr., Unit 36, 3/2/2023, $690,000.
Richard Newman to Joshua P. Millard and Patricia J. Kline-Millard, 33 Plummer Rd., 2/27/2023, $460,000.
CANDIA
Dorothy Heath to Liberty Woods LLC, N/A., Lot 11-29-, 2/28/2023, $156,000.
DERRY
Kimberly Zaccagnini to Edwin Young and Heide Shields, 20 Beacon Hill Rd., 2/27/2023, $530,000.
Shade Tree Farm LLC to Lucas P. and Reanna Streeter, Drew Rd., 2/27/2023, $200,000.
Kevin W. Todd to Donald C. Leighton and Jessica A. Shcena, 261 Island Pond Rd., 3/2/2023, $466,000.
Peak Premises LLC to Frank A. Jr and Megan N. Civitello, 16 Lane Rd., 2/27/2023, $424,000.
Lorraine E. Routhier to Michael D. Martelli, 2 Severance St., 2/28/2023, $390,000.
DUNBARTON
Countryside Homes LLC to Christopher and Hannah Jordan, Hilltop Ln., Lot 8, 3/3/2023, $275,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Brook Hollow Corp to Allard Ft and Leo E. Allard, 16 Angel Point Cir., Unit B, 3/1/2023, $379,533.
Sidi A. Amrani to Adamandia T. Nardi, 4 Arabian Ct., Unit B, 3/3/2023, $299,933.
Daniel J. Kinnon to Albanese Ft and David J. Albanese, 7 Ashlar Dr., 2/28/2023, $430,000.
Kenneth J Houle RET and Kenneth J. Houle to Corina C. Mclaughlin, Cove St., 3/2/2023, $280,200.
HOOKSETT
Penda Associates LLC to Choice Revelation LLC, 1238 Hooksett Rd., 3/1/2023, $350,000.
Hooksett Vlg Realty LLC to Nouria Energy S Willow, 1326 Hooksett Rd., 3/2/2023, $1,475,000.
G and W Properties LLC to Nicole and Paul Ouellette, 14 Martins Ferry Rd., 2/27/2023, $420,000.
William M. and Tracey J. Gahara to William E. and Janice R. Conyers, 16 Misty Ln., 3/3/2023, $719,000.
Summit Vw Of Hooksett LLC to Key Smart Ft and Colm Smart, 21 Old Mill Ln., 2/27/2023, $829,933.
Green View Management LLC to Kiran and Sangita Humagai, 257 University Cir., 2/27/2023, $520,533.
LONDONDERRY
Christopher Renn to Christopher S. Renn, Apple Blossom Dr., 2/28/2023, $50,000.
603 Realty Investment LLC to Francis S. Florian, 138 Canterbury Ln., Unit 138, 2/27/2023, $252,000.
Alex C. and Amanda B. Ward to Donald G. and Pamela M. Belanger, 18 Crestview Cir., Unit 197, 3/2/2023, $267,533.
Mickey J. Jr and Daria S. Hayward to Alexandria M. Yip and Nicholas G. Hadley, 83 Hovey Rd., 3/3/2023, $630,000.
Mark V. Cefalo Jr to George and Hariklia Eleftherakis, 33 Mammoth Rd., 2/28/2023, $526,000.
Diane M. Vautier to Joseph J. Jacques, 363 Mammoth Rd., 3/2/2023, $300,000.
Linda Obrien to Steven Nolan, 71 Old Nashua Rd., Unit 45, 3/1/2023, $301,000.
Cross Farm Dev LLC to Schuler Ft and Edward B. Schuler, 58 Pumpkin Patch Way, Unit 58, 2/28/2023, $702,400.
MANCHESTER
Edward G Johanan RET and Joshua A. Davis to Jose D. Escobar-Carranza, Auburn St., Lot 7, 2/28/2023, $240,000.
Jorge and Ana C. Garcia to Elrina Mendonca and Lionel A. Dsouza, 281 Blucher St., 3/3/2023, $449,733.
Trusted Nh Home Offer LLC to Troy A. Dagres, 313 Bridge St., Unit 3, 3/1/2023, $177,000.
Gomes Fernanda Est and Lea D. Fesh to Timothy G. and Linda Ahern, Candia Rd., 2/28/2023, $425,000.
Eric E. Faudskar and Staci P. Gifford to Leah T. Dewitt, 71 Dallaire St., 3/1/2023, $420,000.
Pep Nh LLC to Elizabeth Batchelder, 89 Eastern Ave., Unit 201, 2/27/2023, $240,000.
Deborah A. and Patricia L. Welch to Omodolapo Apanpa, 50 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 40, 3/2/2023, $260,000.
Mary E. and Drew P. Truncali to Nicholas Diclemente, 121 English Village Rd., Unit 204, 3/1/2023, $175,000.
Pappy-Doe LLC to Johnathan Paulino, Fieldcrest Rd., 3/2/2023, $450,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Nar B. and Prem K. Gurung, 101 Forestedge Way, Unit 101, 3/1/2023, $449,933.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Christopher Bowman, 103 Forestedge Way, Unit 103, 3/1/2023, $439,933.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Julia Meller, 109 Forestedge Way, Unit 109, 3/2/2023, $429,933.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Allen C. Mulligan, 111 Forestedge Way, Unit 111, 3/1/2023, $424,000.
Safari Const Mgmt LLC to Solomon Paluku and Rebecca Katungu, 113 Forestedge Way, Unit 113, 2/27/2023, $430,000.
Pamela Frey-Keller to Paul S. Bieren and Michelle Pasquarello, 201 Gabrielle St., 3/1/2023, $375,000.
Jeffrey and Meghan A. Viger to Richard and Jeanette Leblanc, 272 Gray St., 3/1/2023, $382,000.
Gomes Fernanda Est and Lea D. Fesh to Timothy G. and Linda Ahern, 10 Harding St., 2/28/2023, $425,000.
Adamandia Nardi to Airelle Properties Ii LLC, Hevey St., 3/3/2023, $415,000.
Sueann T Dumas RET and Deitrick A. Dumas to Kyle C. Waszeciak, 551 Howe St., 3/1/2023, $415,000.
Jay Syrene to 389 Lake Ave LLC, 389 Lake Ave., 3/1/2023, $1,100,000.
Melancon Ft and John Daneault to Sawyer Biron, 109 Lamprey St., 3/2/2023, $300,000.
Winnie and Wei Zeng to Lisa Cusenza and Joshua E. Caban, 63 Leandre St., 3/2/2023, $420,000.
Pappy-Doe LLC to Johnathan Paulino, 15 Leighton St., 3/2/2023, $450,000.
Gerald P. Cloutier to Dbr Enterprise LLC, 118 Maple St., 3/1/2023, $1,330,000.
Daniel D. and Tina Ward to Dana A. Hook and Brian L. Parent, 816 Maple St., 2/28/2023, $450,000.
Jose I. Torres and Claudia S. Panta to Leonard White, 3 Mcilvin St., Unit D, 2/28/2023, $260,000.
Philip C. and Valerie J. Ducharme to Elizabeth Diluzio, 170 Morse Rd., Unit 170, 3/1/2023, $289,933.
Kenda C. James to Michael and Kaylie Ku, 99 N Adams St., 3/3/2023, $530,000.
Zenandre S. Braccio to Michael and Christopher Mcdonald, 238 Patterson St., 2/27/2023, $330,000.
Laura A. Pelletier to President Road Prop LLC, 208 President Rd., 3/3/2023, $200,000.
Elaine B. Fallah to Ronald B. Jr and Joshua L. Rose, 194 Prospect St., 3/2/2023, $390,000.
An P. Phan and Tuyet N. Pham to Leah Frank and Andrew Dunklin, 89 Renard St., 2/28/2023, $430,000.
Samuel L. and Vanessa G. Gregg to Christopher R. Hamel, 485 S Jewett St., 2/27/2023, $465,000.
Stabile Hm Manning Hl LLC to Yocheved Wasserman, 283 Scenic Dr., 3/2/2023, $897,533.
Annie Day to Kellie Fram, 140 Seames Dr., 2/28/2023, $372,533.
Zenandre S. Braccio to Michael and Christopher Mcdonald, Sheridan St., 2/27/2023, $330,000.
Melba A. Cia-Lucero to Mario R. Delgado, 242 Spruce St., 3/3/2023, $330,000.
Lgl Family Lp to Danzinger Properties LLC, 9 Talbot St., 2/28/2023, $400,000.
Three Peat Properties LLC to Rohan LLC, Welch Ave., 3/3/2023, $418,000.
Gary and Lisa Matson to Buzick T and Brady J. Buzick, Woodland Pond Condo, Unit 15, 3/3/2023, $480,000.
Jean B. Lord-Collins to T Audi Realty LLC, N/A., Lot 236, 2/28/2023, $420,000.
Meghan Geoffrion to 953 Union St LLC, N/A., 3/1/2023, $10,000.
MERRIMACK
Christine A. Bartlett to Matthew J. Bartlett, 23-A Arlington St., Unit 23A, 2/28/2023, $180,000.
Yonkin Ft and Jean Yonkin to Inherited Prop Soln LLC, 16 Back River Rd., 3/1/2023, $250,000.
Chestnut Hill Prop LLC to Matthew T. and Carolyn L. Maricic, 70 Captain Bannon Cir., 2/28/2023, $240,000.
Melissa A. Willson to Robert Starace Homes LLC, Island Dr., Lot 37, 3/3/2023, $190,000.
Christopher G Bell RET and Christopher G. Bell to Elizabeth Johnson, 2 Maple Ridge Dr., Unit 15, 3/3/2023, $237,000.
Andrea Martel to Sean Mccormick and Carolyn St-Peter, 23 Merrimack Dr., Unit 23, 3/1/2023, $345,000.
Charles E. 4th and Karla A. Goss to Mailee and Norman Coombs, Mount Lawny Ln., Lot 50, 3/2/2023, $450,000.
Charles E. 4th and Karla A. Goss to Mailee and Norman Coombs, 4 Mount Lawny Ln., 3/2/2023, $450,000.
Charles R. and Rhonda A. Skarda to Katherine and Philip Oslin, 21 Woodridge Rd., 3/1/2023, $525,000.
NASHUA
Christopher W. Eckler to Alicia J. Halpin, 5 Amory St., 2/28/2023, $303,000.
Christopher W. Eckler to Alicia J. Halpin, 7 Amory St., 2/28/2023, $303,000.
Christopher W. Eckler to Alicia J. Halpin, 11 Amory St., 2/28/2023, $303,000.
Fw Holdings LLC to Jeremy Vasquez, 35 Burke St., 2/27/2023, $399,933.
Jyp Nt and Jacques Y. Poulin to 18 East Pearl St St LLC, 7-13 Cross St., 2/28/2023, $526,000.
Deveth Hibbert to Stephanie and Jordan Martin, Dublin Ave., Lot 7, 3/3/2023, $498,000.
Sheila C Latham RET and Daniel P. Latham to Janet F Ward RET and Janet W. Ward, 21 Furnival Rd., Unit 21, 3/3/2023, $482,533.
Donna M. and Ann F. Beck to Nancy Perez, 66 Harbor Ave., Unit 3, 3/3/2023, $192,000.
Burt Ft and J L. Sweeney 3rd to Gary C. Burt, 153 Hills Ferry Rd., 2/27/2023, $202,000.
Matthew J. Welch to Sean and Nicole Coleman, 4 Kipford Way, Unit 4, 3/2/2023, $350,000.
Alexis Mcdonald to Olive Investments LLC, 105 Monroe St., 2/28/2023, $217,000.
Delaney J. Burns and Matthew D. Thomas to Amir S. Kamel-Gerges and Hada K. Said, 6 Moselle Ct., Unit 6, 2/28/2023, $366,000.
Abu B Marikar RET and Abu B. Marikar to Etchstone Properties Inc, Norwood St., Lot 744, 3/1/2023, $200,000.
C J and Julie J Hauser RET and Christopher J. Hauser to Junior A. Almonte and Marleny L. Cruz-Dealmonte, 41-43 Williams St., 2/28/2023, $499,000.
PEMBROKE
Good Ft and Suzanne P. Good to Joseph Pasqualetto and Anne B. Davis, Grandview Rd., 3/3/2023, $330,000.
Blue Manor Properties LLC to Kt Investments LLC, 194-196 Main St., 2/27/2023, $540,000.
Cheryl A. Levesque to Samantha Roy and David Lombard Jr, 25 Turnpike St., 3/2/2023, $350,000.
RAYMOND
Daniel E. Adams and Sabrina D. Dix-Adams to Kasie M. Serafin and Joseph A. Brumback, 23 Blueberry Hill Rd., 2/28/2023, $540,000.
Joseph K. and Kim C. Lister to Cheryl A. Garrity, 29 Lane Rd., 3/1/2023, $345,000.
Cottages At Onway Lk LLC to Jonathan R. Knight and Harley Rodriguez, Langford Rd., Lot 161-3, 2/23/2023, $1,601,000.
Cottages At Onway Lk LLC to Jonathan R. Knight and Harley Rodriguez, Langford Rd., Lot 161-4, 2/23/2023, $1,601,000.
Kristen D. and Dusti Cadenhead to Natl Res Nt Svcs Inc, 40 Longhill Rd., 2/27/2023, $630,000.
Natl Res Nt Svcs Inc to Scott Minichiello, 40 Longhill Rd., 2/27/2023, $630,000.
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev to Sean Golden, Mary Ave., 2/27/2023, $195,000.
David and Robin Gordon to Paul Morgado, Taft Way, 3/2/2023, $70,000.
Keeler Henry J Est and Bryan Keeler to Jeremy Gregoire, 32 Washington Dr., 3/3/2023, $283,533.
WEARE
Lawrence E. and Debra D. Drysdale to Happy Trails Inv LLC, Mountain View Rd., 2/28/2023, $240,333.
Anthony V. Auciello to Vincent Spencer and Tessa J. Arrigo, Old Barnard Hill Rd., Lot 4, 2/27/2023, $417,000.
Tkg Properties Inc to Evan and Kaitlin Gardner, 67 Pondview Rd., 3/3/2023, $510,200.