ALLENSTOWN
John B. and Catherine R. Obrien to Joshua and Courtney Smith, 66 River Rd., 8/11/2023, $343,000.
Aaron W. Lambert and Katherine L. Soule-Lambert to Nancy Umlah, 7 Willow St., 8/7/2023, $380,000.
AUBURN
Mary E. and Charles P. Campo to Mark J. and Melissa B. Ruggiero, 27 Massabesic Dr., 8/10/2023, $550,000.
Belinda and Stanley J. King to Steven C. and Pamela J. Pinto, 25 Wildwood Rd., 8/10/2023, $933,000.
BEDFORD
Arina A. Ghaffari to Jennifer L. and Joshua R. Strout, 47 Hawk Dr., 8/11/2023, $1,150,000.
Lucas Jacqueline A Est and Katherine A. Simons to Denis and Gulmira Gorbunov, 31 Mcquade Brook Rd., 8/10/2023, $645,000.
Two Hardy Road LLC to Phillips Hld LLC, Route 10, 8/7/2023, $550,000.
Watson Ft and William R. Watson to Joseph and Jordan Littlewood, 12 Savoie St., 8/7/2023, $496,000.
Marc M. Menard to Joshua L. and Cara M. Chagnon, 25 Whisper Dr., 8/11/2023, $580,000.
DEERFIELD
James and Wendy L. Rappa to Prestige Prop Worldwide L, 58 North Rd., 8/10/2023, $549,000.
Jonathan R. and Jessica A. Thurber to Jonathan M. Beaulieu and Ashley Bentley, 27 Old Candia Rd., 8/7/2023, $565,000.
Romain and Clemence Baffogne to Eliza and Travis Goodspeed, Ridge Rd., 8/7/2023, $701,000.
DERRY
Todd J. Sr and Stephanie L. Mears to Raymond E. 3rd and Cary M. Perry, 35 Back Chester Rd., 8/7/2023, $689,000.
Carolyn A Maloof Lt and Carolyn A. Maloof to Damian A. and July C. Rodriguez, 3 Birchwood Dr., 8/7/2023, $640,000.
Zachary C. and Megan L. Hogan to Bgrs Relocation Inc, 2 Butternut Ln., 8/8/2023, $590,000.
Bgrs Relocation Inc to Chad R. Langley, 2 Butternut Ln., 8/8/2023, $565,000.
Catherine S. Soucy to Wendell 2017 Ft and Gary S. Wendell, 21 Drew Woods Dr., Unit 21, 8/11/2023, $520,000.
Joseph A. Mcnally Sr to Fabiene Silva, 9 Elwood Rd., 8/7/2023, $555,000.
Richard A. and Katherine D. Delay to 7 Syracuse Road LLC, 23 Floyd Rd., 8/8/2023, $395,000.
Kevin and Kathryn Coyle to Mcmaster Development LLC, Hillside Ave., 8/7/2023, $181,000.
Desautel 2020 T and Colleen R. Desautel to Diana and Charles Moran Jr, 20 Olesen Rd., 8/7/2023, $430,000.
Beth Hunter to Jenna Benshemer and Timothy Mceachern, 11 Rebecca Ln., Unit L, 8/10/2023, $310,000.
Moran RET and Donna J. Moran to Travis J. and Sarah M. Maser, 5 Robin Rd., 8/11/2023, $472,000.
Joshua L. and Jennifer Macgillivray to Karen and Tori Raymond, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 151, 8/11/2023, $370,000.
DUNBARTON
Richard A. and Karen A. Baer to Gina-Marie and Michael Kropiewnicki, 12 County Rd., 8/10/2023, $730,000.
Robert Jergensen to Grapevine LLC, Grapevine Rd., 8/11/2023, $275,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Roy Cecilia Est and Sean Curran to Gayle E. Williams, 9 Brookline St., 8/7/2023, $300,000.
Kmck LLC to Badfish Re Corp, 627 Mast Rd., 8/11/2023, $260,000.
Jean M Labrecque 2006 RET and Jean M. Labrecque to Christian M. and Chanti E. Labrecque, 756 Mast Rd., 8/11/2023, $450,000.
Lise R Labrecque 2006 RET and Lise R. Labrecque to Christian M. and Chanti E. Labrecque, 756 Mast Rd., 8/11/2023, $450,000.
Betsy P. Savage and William G. Regan to Shawn D. and Jaime L. Rice, 243 Normand Rd., 8/9/2023, $495,000.
Falcon Heights Prop LLC to Sarettes Cor Prop Mgmt LL, Tamar Dr., 8/11/2023, $202,933.
HOOKSETT
Daniel V Leclerc RET and Daniel V. Leclerc to Simon Hunter, 30 Hale Ave., 8/11/2023, $464,000.
Eleanor Sapienti to Nicolle J. Wilamowski, 1663-1704 Hooksett Rd., Unit 401, 8/9/2023, $185,000.
William Duschatko RET and Ann Duschatko to Christine Nieves, 128 Mammoth Rd., Unit 16, 8/9/2023, $178,000.
Summit Vw Of Hooksett LLC to Lisa Brown, 37 Old Mill Ln., 8/11/2023, $829,933.
Peter M. Yetman to Thomas W. and Amy T. Auletto, 41 Pearl Dr., 8/7/2023, $975,000.
Emily K. and Aaron Gaudette to Mckenzie W. Dalton and Maria-Victoria Alcaino, 15 Spruce Ct., 8/10/2023, $620,000.
LITCHFIELD
Nicholas and Elena Oliva to Kristopher J. and Julie A. Reis, 8 Crowell Ct., 8/8/2023, $520,000.
Cecil Jones and Jacqueline Almeida to Christine Wobrock, 6 Halsey Ct., Unit 6, 8/7/2023, $425,000.
Tracie M. and Scott Murphy to Michael Degeis, 58 Nesenkeag Dr., 8/7/2023, $455,000.
LONDONDERRY
William L Gagnon RET and William L. Gagnon to Samuel D. Bosse, 43 Anthony Dr., 8/10/2023, $890,000.
Kim Lien Collins RET and Kim L. Collins to Kevin Thach, 265 High Range Rd., 8/9/2023, $510,000.
Daniel K. Hughes to Kaitlyn A. Matthews and Dylan J. Tillas, 7 Hillcrest Ln., 8/11/2023, $600,000.
Keith D. and Sarah E. Kuceris to Luke D Grilli RET and Luke D. Grilli, 55 Hunter Mill Way, 8/8/2023, $825,000.
Joan L Chmielorz RET and Joan L. Chmielorz to Daniel Brito and Belen Godwin, 38 South Rd., 8/8/2023, $465,000.
Beth Tucker to Adam Daneau, 296 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 296, 8/10/2023, $345,000.
Wendy Shuck to James J. and Amanda L. Butler, N/A., Lot 5-51-1, 8/8/2023, $850,000.
MANCHESTER
Daniel F. and Maureen Odonnell to Maxwell V. and Adina G. Dyer, 74 Bittersweet Dr., 8/7/2023, $565,000.
Rachel M. Bohannan to Colin Perras, 1325 Candia Rd., Unit 6, 8/8/2023, $283,000.
Karen Raymond to Troy Raymond, 446 Hanover St., 8/9/2023, $552,200.
Foster Jacqueline Est and Martha L. Hoar to 366 Pearl Street LLC, 211 Harrison St., 8/10/2023, $205,000.
Gladys E Krystyniak RET and Gladys E. Krystyniak to Timothy F. Larney and Stephanie M. Nugent, 177 Kennard Rd., 8/11/2023, $381,000.
Robert J. Sabatella to Michael Russo, 104 Lodge St., 8/9/2023, $450,000.
Stephen Michaud to Lawler Holdings LLC, 120 Massabesic St., 8/11/2023, $390,000.
Sita Koirala and Gaurab Pokhrel to Bedum G. and Leki Atura, 231 Mayflower Dr., 8/10/2023, $525,000.
196 Second Street T and Ronald R. Dupont to Singh Properties LLC, 106 Myrtle St., 8/10/2023, $1,170,000.
Alexis P. Lever to Steven J. Boyd, Omega St., 8/9/2023, $65,000.
Nandi M. and Nir P. Koirala to Jyoti Koirala and Ashok Bajgain, 145 Portsmouth Ave., 8/9/2023, $370,000.
Lee A. Mccarthy to Jacob M. and Christine Zimmerman, 1060 Ray St., 8/10/2023, $525,000.
Stephen L Halsey 2018 RET and Katherine H. Nailor to Calvin J. Johnston, 120 Riverwalk Way, Unit 120, 8/9/2023, $457,000.
Daniel and Maria Duckett to Yin-Chern Lan and Douglas J. Sayer, 100 Rosecliff Ln., 8/11/2023, $531,000.
311 South Mammoth Rd LLC to New 311 Mammoth Road LLC, 311 S Mammoth Rd., 8/9/2023, $525,000.
Coolidge Estates Dev LLC to Meenakshi Dakuru and Kartheek Bajjuru, 12 Sable St., Unit 12, 8/9/2023, $635,333.
Jacob M. Zimmerman to Cory E. Johnson and Monika Oum, 277 W Haven Rd., 8/10/2023, $475,000.
Brian Fontaine to Christopher M. and Amanda E. Marchand, 106 Whittington St., 8/11/2023, $510,000.
Sheila M. Longden to Matthew J. Michaud and Luz M. Rocano, 111 Wilmot St., 8/11/2023, $370,000.
Bourgeois Ronald A Est and Daniel J. Bourgeois to Elizabeth Lee, N/A., Lot 62, 8/8/2023, $405,000.
Niki Group LLC to Niki Holdings Lp and Niki Az LLC, N/A., Lot 180-2, 8/10/2023, $3,661,200.
MERRIMACK
Rory J. Scott and Molly R. Sullivan to Brendan D. and Jeanine D. Mcguire, 15 Belmont Dr., 8/11/2023, $635,000.
Kelly H. Mccormick to Chengwen Sun, 5 Bernards Rd., Unit 32, 8/7/2023, $320,000.
Governors Hill Corp to D and Sharla Hennessey RET and Dennis K. Hennessey, 2 Claire St., 8/11/2023, $707,400.
Alenilson D. and Patricia Marcal to K M. Migalski-Kusnierz, 11 Clay St., 8/10/2023, $524,000.
Heather E. Maclean to David Kwapis, 8 Colman Path., 8/10/2023, $480,000.
Edith and Mark Harwood to Vsevolod Y. Yudin, 11 Crosswoods Path Blvd., Unit 31, 8/10/2023, $285,000.
Teri S. Nguyen and Danielle M. Vigneaux to Bgrs Relocation Inc, 16 Scotchpine Ln., 8/10/2023, $595,000.
NASHUA
J A and E J Bissonnette RET and E J. Bissonnette to Gt Investments LLC, Abbott St., 8/8/2023, $439,000.
Lori Bourgeois to Nph Real Estate LLC, 4 Birgess St., 8/10/2023, $345,000.
Brendan D. and Jeanine Mcguire to Anne M. Deem, 77 Burgundy Dr., Unit 77, 8/11/2023, $420,000.
Jeffrey Tocio to Tiffany Potter and Jody Corbett, 173 Cypress Ln., 8/11/2023, $477,000.
Donovan Property LLC to Jenna L. Testa-Smith and Elias W. Smith, 8 Donovan Dr., 8/10/2023, $400,000.
Robert N Rodrigue RET and Robert N. Rodrigue to Adam D. Coe and Elizabeth M. Webber, 41 Fairmount St., 8/7/2023, $450,000.
Jo-Ann L. Arnold to Ryan M. Sakurada and Patricia Wardwell, 15 Gaffney St., 8/7/2023, $400,000.
Charles M. Ward to Grand Ave LLC, 13 Grand Ave., 8/11/2023, $235,000.
Hasan Sadeghifar to Luke Liu, 26 Holbrook Dr., 8/11/2023, $518,000.
Hamlet Beriguete to Nurul I. Anwar, 1 Kinsley St., 8/11/2023, $500,000.
James Prieto and Megan P. Giokas to Molly L. Sullivan and Derek Ulee, 19 Laton St., 8/11/2023, $380,000.
Elizabeth H Keul T and Karen K. Stewart to David J. and Stephanie Debay, 65 Ledgewood Hills Dr., Unit 65, 8/10/2023, $417,533.
Stephanie and Bencharong Suwarato to Rebecca K. Mcevoy and Alexander W. Calvey, 63 Manchester St., 8/10/2023, $630,000.
Cecile A Belanger RET and Pauline Francey to Christian M. Smith, 34 Mckean St., 8/8/2023, $369,933.
Steven Stewart and Martha Rafferty to Gary J. and Jeannette F. Lynah, 7 Oldfield Rd., 8/10/2023, $807,000.
Scott D. and Sarah A. Wessel to Belinda King, 11 Percheron Cir., 8/11/2023, $590,000.
Rob Crowley RET and Rob Crowley to Gabriel Gosselin and Meghan Kouble, 5 Rice St., 8/8/2023, $460,000.
Saddleback Estates LLC to Parth Sheth and Nidhi Shah, 7 Saddleback Dr., 8/8/2023, $737,400.
Elizabeth Santiago to Marianne Howell and John Ozelius, 35 Teak Dr., 8/11/2023, $600,000.
Reno Investments LLC to Joaquim J. Labrecque and Yvonne A. Perrin, Theresa Way Condo, Unit 711, 8/11/2023, $438,000.
Vera Pickering to Jdp Investments LLC, 72 Underhill St., Unit A, 8/8/2023, $388, 083.
Sunil R. and Nimisha Barot to Austin Walsh and Cameron Murphy, 21 Westgate Xing., 8/7/2023, $460,000.
Lawrence Phillips Jr to Bao Q. and Loan Pham, 5 Westhill Dr., 8/8/2023, $422,000.
Rak Const Services LLC to Crimson Properties LLC, N/A., Lot 243, 8/7/2023, $150,000.
NEW BOSTON
Joshua and Jennifer Strout to David A. Federico, 32 Hutchinson Ln., 8/11/2023, $705,000.
PEMBROKE
Edmonds Janice W Est and Robert C. Edmonds to Timothy J. Hill, 375 Rowe Ave., 8/10/2023, $325,000.
RAYMOND
David R. and Cynthia A. Fotino to Phillip Doherty, 1 Adams Way, 8/7/2023, $445,000.
Joseph W. and Donna J. Rosario to Mark and Monique A. Surgent, 34 Arrow Ln., Unit 34, 8/9/2023, $430,000.
Robert P. and Debra G. Brackett to John Carson and Sophie Carrier, 126 Chester Rd., 8/9/2023, $250,000.
Barbara S Behan RET and Michael Behan to Erin K. Elwood, 62 Freetown Rd., Unit 9, 8/8/2023, $300,000.
Jonathan Davies to Dawn Marks, 11 Marion Rd., 8/7/2023, $280,000.
George F. Olson to Matthew Olson and Kimberly Lanagan-Olson, 7 Patricia Ave., 8/9/2023, $411,333.
Theresa R Mattson RET and Theresa R. Mattson to Kevin and Samantha Maher, 22 Pond Rd., 8/8/2023, $640,000.
Lamonica Raymond Est and Jody Lamonica to Randy S. and Sheryl Young, 9 Sun Hill Rd., 8/9/2023, $335,000.
Timothy Barnett to Meghan C. and Alan Woodworth, 7-A Tamarack Ln., 8/11/2023, $450,000.
WEARE
Engaldo Ft and Lillian G. Engaldo to Norah M. Tastensen, 12 Carolyn Pl., 8/9/2023, $450,000.
Ronald B. and Lisa Martin to Ryan A. Philibert and Amanda V. Husen, 50-A Center Brook Ln., 8/10/2023, $400,000.
Gail C Silva RET and Gail C. Silva to Jake Silva, 45 Colby Rd., 8/11/2023, $64,200.
C and Lynda Troy Ft and Charles R. Troy Sr to Laura Donaghey and Riley Rain, Route 114, 8/10/2023, $355,000.