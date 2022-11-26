Recent world events have travelers pondering the potential benefits of travel insurance. Here are some tips to consider.
Where to start? Selecting travel insurance can feel a bit overwhelming. You can begin to simplify the process by taking note of the various components of your trip – air, car rentals, hotels, or perhaps a cruise or adventure trip. The cost and what coverage you might need or want will be dependent on these variables.
Several aggregator sites offer a broad overview of the insurance marketplace and sample quotes. Sites including Squaremouth.com, Insuremytrip.com and Covertrip.com can help you understand coverage for a variety of situations.
What’s covered? You’ll want to review the details of a range of policies and how various mishaps will be handled. What happens with the loss, delay or damage of your baggage or when your trip is delayed or canceled? What does the policy cover should you need to interrupt the trip due to an injury or illness or as the result of a family emergency at home? What about emergency medical coverage or evacuation? Policies that promise you can “cancel for any reason” may have some exclusions, so be sure to dial in to the details.
Your credit card may provide coverage. Check your credit card’s website to determine whether the cards you carry provide coverage should your flight be canceled or your luggage be lost, delayed or damaged. You might be pleasantly surprised. Know what coverage you have before buying additional insurance so you aren’t wasting resources.
Is COVID-19 covered? Coverage for pandemic-related travel challenges has evolved and varies by policy. Compare policies with this in mind. Take note of what restrictions might be in place and how reimbursement rates vary. And be aware of which countries require travel insurance and other health-related stipulations at the time of departure.
How much does it cost? Estimates vary from 4%-10% of the cost of your trip. Experts advise travelers to consider how much they are willing to risk by not insuring the trip. It’s also possible to mix and match resources by utilizing coverage provided by your credit card, an employer, your existing medical insurance and additional coverage where you see a gap.
Further, review the impact of timing on your insurance purchase. You may lose some benefits if you wait too long to buy coverage.
