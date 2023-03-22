FILE PHOTO: A Nissan Leaf EV car and portable battery on display at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama

A Nissan Leaf EV car and portable battery on display at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan, Nov. 29, 2021.

 ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU/REUTERS

The Treasury Department on Wednesday said it will release guidance next week on sourcing requirements for electric vehicle battery tax subsidies under President Joe Biden's climate change law, the first in a string of highly anticipated rules to determine how broadly the credits can be used.

The auto, battery and clean energy industries have been awaiting guidance on complex questions governing eligibility for hundreds of billions of dollars of incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year.