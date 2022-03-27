The only trial in U.S. court for a member of an infamous terrorist cell is set to begin Tuesday, as El Shafee Elsheikh stands accused of taking part in the capture and murder of journalists and aid workers by the Islamic State.
Elsheikh, 33, was one of four ISIS militants who traveled to Syria from London and whose British accents led prisoners of the terrorist group to label them "The Beatles." Some of those prisoners were released in exchange for ransom money from foreign governments. When countries would not pay, their hostages were slain - some beheaded on videos that were broadcast around the world.
He is in Alexandria federal court because of the deaths of four Americans who were reporting on or supporting victims of the Syrian civil war - journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. Prosecutors say he is also implicated in the deaths of British, Japanese and Norwegian captives.
Mohamed Emwazi, a member of the cell who was known as "Jihadi John" before he was identified, killed many of those prisoners himself, on camera, while taunting Western leaders. He died in a drone strike in 2015. The other three guarded the hostages and handled ransom negotiations. One, Aine Davis, was convicted at trial in Turkey after denying any connection to ISIS. Elsheikh and his friend Alexanda Kotey were captured by Kurdish forces in 2018 and handed over to American authorities. Kotey pleaded guilty last year, in exchange for the chance to serve part of his sentence in the United Kingdom.
"I had no doubt that any failure of those foreign governments to comply with our demands would ultimately result in either the indefinite detention of those foreign captives, or their execution," Kotey said at his plea hearing in federal court in Alexandria.
A Canadian ISIS leader who narrated some of the execution videos has also pleaded guilty in Alexandria.
The Islamic State started taking hostages in Syria in late 2012, as fighters moved across the border from Iraq to take advantage of its neighbor's civil war. Foley, a 39-year-old teacher-turned-journalist from New Hampshire, was reporting on that conflict with British photographer John Cantlie. Both were freelancers who embraced working in dangerous territory and both had been kidnapped before. This time, they were taken together, from a taxi headed to the Turkish border. According to GQ Magazine, one of their captors was a man they had spoken to briefly at a nearby Internet cafe - Emwazi, who they would come to know as "John."