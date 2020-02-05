NASHUA — Triangle Credit Union recently opened a branch at 360 Merrimack Shopping Center at 362 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, its 10th location in southern New Hampshire. Construction of the 2,100-square-foot facility began in July.
The location serves over 2,400 current members who reside or own a business in Merrimack. The branch features Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), a member lounge, and a service pod where Triangle’s branch specialists assist members with transactions including loans, mortgages, and commercial lending needs. In addition, the branch is equipped to host video conferences for members with Triangle’s mortgage and commercial lending teams.
“It was our goal for this location to feature the best and latest technology to enhance our member experience,” said Triangle Credit Union’s CEO/President, A. Scott MacKnight, in a statement.