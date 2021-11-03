In 2002, when Jesse Sherrill joined the New Hampshire State Police Academy hoping to become a trooper, he could bench press 400 pounds.
He was in top physical shape, said Col. Nathan Noyes. But that’s not what stood out the most.
“While his physical strength made him good. His God-given ability to be heart strong made him great,” Noyes said. “Jesse was strong from the inside out.”
Sherrill worked his way up the ranks, becoming staff sergeant. At a celebration of life Wednesday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, he was described as a “trooper’s trooper” who cared deeply for his family. He loved snowmobiling and playing Wiffle ball in the backyard.
Sherrill, 44, was killed shortly after midnight last Thursday when a northbound tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 struck his state police cruiser. Sherrill was on an overnight traffic detail when the crash happened.
Before the ceremony, attended by an estimated 3,500 people, hundreds of police officers marched in formation into the arena.
Two Manchester Fire Department ladder trucks displayed a large American flag over Elm Street as a procession made its way from Dover. Other flags around the arena were lowered to half-staff.
About 25 boys from the Barrington Youth Association’s baseball teams wore T-shirts that read “Coach Sherrill” as they waited for the memorial to begin. Players from Seacoast Pirate Baseball wore their uniforms.
One mother described Sherrill as “dedicated, loving, strong and a role model” for all the players.
Inside the arena, the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums played a musical selection as the casket of Sherrill was escorted into the arena by New Hampshire troopers.
Sherrill met his wife, Nicolle, while he worked out of Troop F in Twin Mountain. Sherrill was the father of two children, Peyton and Quinn. In 2015, they moved to Sherrill’s hometown of Barrington.
Noyes, director of the New Hampshire State Police, called Sherrill a mentor, coach and leader in his community.
“He always made sure his family came first,” Noyes said. “Jesse always loved spending time at home, on the diamond and at dance.”
So many, including his wife, called Sherrill “Superman.”
“He simply lived life to the fullest and took advantage of every opportunity that was presented to him,” Noyes said.
One person who Sherrill pulled over for speeding in 2013 actually wrote an email to the department thanking him for his professionalism. Sherrill spent a few extra minutes speaking with the man’s 4-year-old son, who was infatuated with police officers.
“Little did he know that he met ‘Superman,’” Noyes said.
Jeremy Tsakiris knew Sherrill as both a competitor and teammate on different teams growing up in Barrington. Sherrill fractured his hip swinging at a pitch while playing Babe Ruth baseball.
“He actually made it to first base with a fractured hip before falling,” Tsakiris said.
Friend Daniel Mariotto said Sherrill cherished the time he spent with family watching dance shows or hitting baseballs.
“He was the guy you knew you could always count on whether you needed your roof shingled, a ride for your kids or someone just to lift you up when life got hard,” Mariotto said.
Jim Azzara, a chief investigator with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, stood with colleagues outside the arena as other law enforcement agencies filed in.
Everyone in law enforcement hopes to come home safe to their family, he said.
“It is a reminder that you never know what is going to happen on duty,” he said. “Whether you are doing a detail or conducting a murder investigation, it doesn’t matter. Anything can happen in this role of employment.”
Diane Pease of Manchester did not know Sherrill but wanted to pay her respects. She was impressed with the showing of officers from all around New England.
“It’s horrible,” she said. “How could this even happen?”
“It is just a sad situation,” said her husband, Russell. “They protect our society. They are like a big brotherhood.”
Bill Downs of Barrington watched as police lined up along Elm Street before the ceremony. He lives across the street from the baseball field where Sherrill grew up playing T-ball and eventually became a coach.
He said Sherrill will be remembered for being a down-to-earth guy, a great person and coach.
“Whatever Jesse picked he worked hard at and wanted to be the best,” Downs said. “He was a great kid.”