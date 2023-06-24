Tropical Storm Bret passed north of the island of Barbados

Cars pass a leaning power pole after Tropical Storm Bret passed north of the island, in St. Thomas, Barbados, on Thursday.

 NIGEL R. BROWNE/RETUERS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two tropical storms were still churning Saturday morning with one gaining strength and another petering out, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Cindy had sustained winds up to 60 mph with higher gusts. It was located about 535 miles east of the Lesser Antilles moving west-northwest at 20 mph.