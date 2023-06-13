“FRONTLINE” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “America’s Dangerous Trucks.” A story of preventable tragedy, regulatory impotence and lobbying pressure, it offers a solid and, at times, passionately argued case against government inaction.

Anybody who drives a car knows that vehicles have grown safer over the years. Seat belts, bumpers and airbags have saved thousands from death and disfigurement. An accident that may have been fatal in my old 1964 Ford Falcon might result in barely a scratch in a 2023-model car.