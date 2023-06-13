“FRONTLINE” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “America’s Dangerous Trucks.” A story of preventable tragedy, regulatory impotence and lobbying pressure, it offers a solid and, at times, passionately argued case against government inaction.
Anybody who drives a car knows that vehicles have grown safer over the years. Seat belts, bumpers and airbags have saved thousands from death and disfigurement. An accident that may have been fatal in my old 1964 Ford Falcon might result in barely a scratch in a 2023-model car.
While safety regulations have saved lives and added thousands of dollars to the price of an automobile, more than 5,000 Americans die every year in what are called underride crashes with giant trucks. Since trucks ride higher, accidents in which cars collide with the back or sides of a truck often result in fatalities because the protective bumper and hood slide under the giant vehicle. The point of impact then becomes the windshield and the driver or passenger’s head and shoulders.
These ghastly accidents are hardly a new phenomenon. One safety expert even drags out an article from the 19th century describing identical collisions with old trolley cars. Safety experts and engineers have been testifying before Congress and the Department of Transportation for decades, arguing for bumpers on the side and rear of trucks that would prevent or reduce road fatalities. Laws have been passed, but every time they have been overruled or watered down due to lobbying pressure from the trucking industry. One safety expert describes a law passed late in the Carter administration that was essentially scrapped when Ronald Reagan took office and declared that deregulation was the order of the day. Government, Reagan declared, “was the enemy.”
Correspondent A.C. Thompson interviews safety experts, some of whom spent their entire careers pursuing tighter regulation on trucks. He also interviews former employees of the Department of Transportation, who refer to the agency as “captive” and entirely beholden to the interests of trucking interests. The conversations veer toward the emotional when he interviews surviving spouses and parents of fatal accident victims. But given the circumstances, that’s pretty hard to avoid.
• Netflix streams the standup special “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.” The title comes from a name she has for her husband and reflects her move toward the comedy of domesticity. Her routine, once blue and explicit, now consists of adult asides about how parenthood and marriage make the raunchy side of intimacy seem absurd.
• The reluctance of some workers to return to the office may be understandable. But it has also created a crisis in the commercial real estate market. Billions are tied up in investments in buildings and office space going unused since the COVID crisis. Some fear that a commercial real estate collapse could lead to the next big financial downturn. So it doesn’t help when a new “crisis” emerges, one explored on “When Elevators and Escalators Attack” (10 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG), exploring how fatal malfunctions add new fears to everyday ups and downs.
Other highlights
• A spate of teen overdoses points to tainted product on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” (8 p.m., MTV, TV-14) enters its 11th season.
• Murder in Budapest on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An immigrant community throws up a wall of silence on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A fading screenwriter (Humphrey Bogart) with a well-known short fuse is accused of murder until cleared by a besotted neighbor (Gloria Grahame) in the 1950 film noir thriller “In A Lonely Place” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Directed by Nicholas Ray (“Rebel Without a Cause”), this film about writers, madness and murder has been compared with director Billy Wilder’s “Sunset Blvd.” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), released the same year. Both films clearly influenced director Robert Altman’s 1992 Hollywood satire “The Player” (midnight, TCM, TV-MA).
Due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are in repeats.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Steve Carell, Maya Hawke and Giveon on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Gerard Butler, Nico Parker and Inhaler visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... BLACKPINK, Sharon Stone and Jack Whitehall appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
