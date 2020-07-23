WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party’s nominating convention in Florida in August because of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.
Trump had moved part of the convention from North Carolina to Florida because of restrictions on gathering due to the virus, but the surge in cases had led some Republicans to pull out of attending the Florida event.
Trump said it was not the right time to hold a “crowded convention.”
Trump, who delivered the news at the beginning of a coronavirus briefing, said that he was presented with plans for the nominating event in the afternoon, but that he told his staff it wasn’t the right time to hold the event.
“But I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right with what’s happened recently. The flare-up in Florida to have a big convention is not the right time,” Trump said. “It’s really something that for me, I have to protect the American people. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I always will do. That’s what I’m about.”
Republican delegates would still be meeting in Charlotte, N.C., the original venue for the convention, beginning Aug. 24, Trump said.
He added he would still give a convention speech but “in a different form” and said there were plans for so-called “telerallies” during the week.
Trump, who is expected to take on Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, had moved the event from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Fla., after North Carolina’s governor refused to guarantee that Trump could hold a large event in the state.
Trump said he had already informed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of the decision, which comes as the United States grapples with large numbers of new COVID-19 cases outside of the Northeast, the region hit hardest in the early months of the outbreak.
Florida is now among the states with the highest number of new coronavirus cases and has seen more nearly 390,000 cases of the virus and more than 5,600 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
As new cases surged in the state in recent weeks, some Republican lawmakers and party delegates said they would avoid traveling to Florida for the event.
Don Huizenga, a Republican delegate from Minnesota, was excited about going just two weeks ago, but changed his mind after seeing the growing coronavirus numbers in Florida.
“I really wanted to go, but with the coronavirus surge, it just doesn’t make sense. It has lots of people rattled,” Huizenga said earlier this week.