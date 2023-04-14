INDIANAPOLIS — In his first public speech since the day he was arraigned on 34 felony counts in a New York courtroom, former President Donald Trump was welcomed onstage Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting by a standing ovation that spanned more than two minutes.
Former Vice Prresident Mike Pence got a markedly different welcome. Trump’s former running mate was met with a mix of applause and loud boos that continued as he prepared to speak in the state he once served as governor.
“I love you too,” Pence joked in response. Later, he called serving as vice president the greatest honor of his life. While many applauded, an attendee loudly shouted “never again!”
Trump latched onto the moment, and mentioned it in his own remarks later in the afternoon.
“I hope you gave Pence a good warm approval,” said Trump. “No, because he is a nice man if you want to really know the truth, he is, he’s a good man. And I heard it was very rough.”
The contrasting receptions reflected Trump’s standing as the polling leader in the Republican presidential primary, even as he faces greater legal peril, as well as the challenges confronting Pence as he makes moves toward potentially entering the race as a long-shot in public surveys. Pence has faced intense backlash from both Trump and his supporters for refusing to try to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election as vice president.
The NRA event, which drew speeches and videotaped addresses from Republican candidates and potential contenders, marked the first time that Trump and Pence have appeared at the same 2024 campaign-geared event. Pence, who has not yet declared his intent to run but has made moves toward entering the race, was the first potential candidate to speak, while Trump closed out the program.
Trump had not given a public speech since he spoke from his Mar-a-Lago estate last week after he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments intended to silence an adult-film actress during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is also facing other investigations.
Trump is the first former or sitting U.S. president to be criminally charged, and in his speech he sought to tie his own legal troubles to the NRA as he once again disparaged the prosecutor in one case.
He claimed the same “radical left” attorney general “coming after me in New York state is also waging war on the NRA, shamefully trying to destroy this legendary organization.” This week, Trump was deposed in Manhattan as part of a $250 million lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that accuses him and his children of committing repeated fraud. James previously sued the National Rifle Association over alleged tax violations and self-dealing.
The NRA event comes just days after five people were killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank, and after six people, including three 9-year-olds, were killed at a school in Nashville at the end of March. Last year, the NRA held the same meeting in Texas just days after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde. This year’s meeting also overlaps with the two-year anniversary of another mass killing in Indianapolis.
The 2024 hopefuls repeated familiar lines about their view of the problems that led to the shootings, saying it was not access to guns, but factors like mental health and crime that led to the mass casualties.
Pence called for accelerating executions of mass shooters, saying, “justice delayed is justice denied.”
“I believe the time has come to institute a federal death penalty statute with accelerated appeal to ensure that those who engage in mass shootings face execution in months, not years,” he said, to loud applause.
Trump, for his part, said “the only way to stop these wicked actions is to ensure that any sicko who would shoot up a school knows that within seconds, not minutes, they will face certain death.”
The former president called for national concealed carry reciprocity, and said as president he would create a tax credit to reimburse teachers for a concealed-carry firearm and training. He added that he would direct the Food and Drug Administration to investigate if certain drugs “are causing psychotic breaks” and whether transgender hormone treatments increase the risk of violence.
