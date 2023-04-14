The National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting is held in Indianapolis

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/reuters

INDIANAPOLIS — In his first public speech since the day he was arraigned on 34 felony counts in a New York courtroom, former President Donald Trump was welcomed onstage Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting by a standing ovation that spanned more than two minutes.

Former Vice Prresident Mike Pence got a markedly different welcome. Trump’s former running mate was met with a mix of applause and loud boos that continued as he prepared to speak in the state he once served as governor.