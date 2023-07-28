Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines

Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes a picture with an attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

 SCOTT MORGAN/Reuters

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis appeared at the same event in the 2024 White House race for the first time on Friday, but even a day after Trump faced fresh criminal charges, it was the former president talking down DeSantis rather than the other way around.

Trump, who has all year relentlessly attacked DeSantis, his nearest rival for the Republican nomination, told a crowd of Iowa Republicans “not to take a chance” on the Florida governor he mockingly calls “DeSanctus,” among other nicknames.