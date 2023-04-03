Former U.S. President Trump indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, in New York City

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan Monday afternoon in advance of his arraignment Tuesday. Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

 JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

A defiant former president Donald Trump traveled from Florida on Monday to New York, where he is scheduled to be arraigned today in an investigation that has centered on hush-money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal an alleged affair.

Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, flew out of West Palm Beach on his private Boeing 757 jet emblazoned with his last name around 12:45 p.m.