WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump called a witness who has yet to appear before a congressional committee investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, Rep. Liz Cheney said on Tuesday, raising concerns the former president might be illegally trying to influence witness testimony.
Speaking at the end of a three-hour hearing, Cheney, one of two members from Trump's Republican Party on the nine-member panel, announced that it had referred the matter to the Justice Department.
The witness did not pick up Trump's call but did tell their lawyer, said Cheney, vice chair of the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee.
"Their lawyer alerted us. And this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice," Cheney said in her closing remarks. "Let me say one more time: We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously."
The call occurred after the committee's last hearing on June 28.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on whether Trump may have tried to intimidate a witness.
A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cheney said in a television interview broadcast last Thursday that the panel may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that anybody who tried to influence testimony be prosecuted.
The witness-tampering issue emerged at the committee's hearing a week ago, when Cheney disclosed that some witnesses reported receiving veiled threats from Trump allies to do "the right thing."
Democrat Jamie Raskin, another committee member, told CNN after the hearing: "Witness tampering is a crime in the District of Columbia. It's a crime in federal law, and it's a form of obstruction of justice."
"We want it to stop ... I'll leave it to the Department of Justice to decide where to take it from there."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, clearing the way for a shot whose more traditional technology has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics.
WASHINGTON -- Michael Barr, a former top official at the U.S. Treasury, won Senate confirmation Wednesday to the Federal Reserve Board as its newest member, and he is expected to also be confirmed later in the day as the central bank's top Wall Street regulator.
MADRID -- With temperatures soaring above 104 degrees amid a searing heatwave in Spain, Madrid Zoo's top celebrity, Bing Xing the giant panda, enjoyed watermelon popsicles on Wednesday provided by keepers to keep him and other animals cool.
MILAN -- When farmer Rita Tolu saw "a big black wave storming across the horizon and taking over the fields" in April, she knew that little of her dried fodder and alfalfa crops would be left in the following days.
TEL AVIV -- President Joe Biden Wednesday arrived in Israel, which embraced him as an old friend on the first leg of a high-stakes trip dominated by efforts to bring it closer to Saudi Arabia and to persuade Washington's Gulf allies to pump more oil.
WASHINGTON -- Mexico on Tuesday pledged to spend $1.5 billion to beef up its northern border as its leader met with President Joe Biden, who faces attacks from Republicans over his handling of immigration on the United States' southern flank.
WASHINGTON -- The United States successfully tested two Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missiles recently, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, amid growing concerns Russia and China have had more success developing their own hypersonic weapons.
DUBAI -- Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.