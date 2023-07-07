Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday.

 SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS

Former president Donald Trump’s joint fundraising committee raised $35 million in the second quarter of this year, according to two Trump advisers — a total that speaks to his continuing dominance within the field of GOP contenders for president.

The money was raised through his joint fundraising committee — dividing the cash that he raised between his official campaign and his leadership PAC, Save America, which he has used to pay some of his legal bills.