Less than 24 hours after accepting the Republican nomination in his reelection campaign, President Donald Trump flew to New Hampshire to begin the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election.
“I’m thrilled to be back in the Granite State,” Trump said. “We’re gonna win, we’re gonna win. Does anybody have any doubt?”
About 1,000 people sat packed together in a bright-white hangar in Londonderry, sporting red “Make America Great Again” caps and brandishing campaign signs, cheering for Trump and booing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Before the president arrived, staff handed out red masks to those without, though the crowd booed a recorded message reminding people that masks are required, per Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order.
Trump’s remarks touched on issues from immigration to drug use to job losses, but his remarks about demonstrations against police brutality focused on law enforcement response to protests.
The president spoke about the violence in Kenosha, Wis., only to claim the National Guard suppressed protests. He did not condemn the gunman who shot two people dead and wounded a third, and did not mention Jacob Blake, the man who Kenosha police shot seven times in the back.
Trump claimed Black Lives Matter protesters did not know who George Floyd was, the Minneapolis man killed by police in May.
“If you ask them who is George Floyd, they couldn’t even tell you. These are just bad people, troublemakers,” Trump said.
Trump claimed “racial hatred” is stoked not by police brutality but by cable news networks. Trump said he thought police were too gentle, too afraid of losing their pensions to use violence against protesters.
He complained about crime in large cities with Democratic mayors, and about churches closed this year “because of Democrats” — though Sununu, a Republican, also ordered New Hampshire churches closed in the spring.
Trump claims his advisers suggested canceling Friday night’s rally.
“Are you crazy?” he said he told them. But Trump canceled another airport rally in New Hampshire last month. The campaign said at the time it was because of the weather, but the president later said it had to do with COVID-19.
The president spoke for just over an hour, alternating between attacking Biden and praising his own accomplishments. Trump claimed credit for job gains, for programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, and for decreasing the amount of drug use in New Hampshire.
Trump said the “China plague” and business closures drove people to drug abuse, but projected confidence there would soon be a vaccine.
“We are going to keep on fighting, and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let our country be destroyed by a bunch of nutjobs.”