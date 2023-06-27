MIAMI -- A lawyer for Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta told a federal judge on Tuesday that he could not yet enter a plea in a case that accuses him of helping the former president hide national security documents because he still does not have local counsel.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres postponed Nauta's arraignment in the case for a second time, to July 6, and warned Nauta's attorney that he needed to quickly find a lawyer who is licensed to practice in Florida, where the case is being tried.