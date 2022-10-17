White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's recent comments that American Jews have offered insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel were "insulting" and "anti-Semitic," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"Donald Trump's comments were anti-Semitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and our Israeli allies," Jean-Pierre told reporters.