The federal judge overseeing the case against Donald Trump for allegedly obstructing the results of the 2020 election said Monday she plans to begin his trial on March 4 — a date that falls in the middle of both Trump’s 2024 presidential bid and key dates in other criminal cases against the former president.

March 4 is one day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states will hold primaries or caucuses to pick the Republican presidential nominee. It is not as soon as the Jan. 2 trial date proposed by prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, but it is far sooner than the April 2026 date Trump’s attorneys requested.