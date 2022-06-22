Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the psychological thriller series “Chloe” makes smart use of our current social media addictions and obsessions. Erin Doherty stars. Some may recall her as Princess Anne on “The Crown.” Here she’s Becky, an apparent nobody, a temp worker whose days should be spent looking after her mother, who is slowly descending into dementia. Becky devotes a great deal of her time and inner life to following the social media feed of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a raven-haired beauty with an apparently posh and perfect existence.
Despite her lowly status, Becky is resourceful enough to use some of her temp-work connections to con her way into a fancy party and pick up a rich corporate player for a one-night stand. Soon after, her real and virtual worlds begin to collide. Becky reads reports of Chloe’s sudden and shocking death, and police call her at home following up on calls that Chloe apparently left on Becky’s phone.
This makes Becky more obsessed with Chloe than ever. Before we know it, she passes herself off as “Sasha,” an art dealer recently returned from Tokyo in order to insinuate herself into Chloe’s charmed circle. Both Becky and Sasha are capable of strange and destructive acts that come out of the blue.
Is Becky/Sasha besotted with Chloe because of her following and feed? Or is there a deeper connection? Is Becky mad, or has so much time spent living vicariously through screens blurred the lines between fantasy and reality?
“Chloe” often unfolds like a spy drama. But instead of receiving an intelligence dossier from MI5, Becky/Sasha follows the breadcrumb trail of evidence left behind by people’s feeds. Her whole performance blurs the line between virtual “likes” and real people’s need for friendship, connection and affirmation. It’s a kind of “All About Eve” for the Facebook age, with a whiff of Ingmar Bergman’s “Persona” and a hint of “Inventing Anna,” the memorable Netflix series about a fake “heiress” who fooled Manhattan journalists, investors and A-listers.
Doherty is nothing short of dazzling here. She’s a small person, easily dismissed as “mousey.” But, as in her turn as Princess Anne in “The Crown,” she’s actually a formidable presence, hiding in plain sight, using her very invisibility as a superpower.
• Maya Rudolph stars in “Loot,” streaming on Apple TV+. She’s Molly Novak, the wife of a tech tycoon (Adam Scott) who becomes one of the world’s richest divorcees when she discovers that he’s been sleeping with a subordinate half his age.
Cosseted by extraordinary wealth, Molly frequently generates bad press by just opening her mouth. On a whim, she decides to spend her time promoting the charity foundation named after her. This puts her in contact with the no-nonsense manager, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jae Rodriguez, “Pose”), who continually has to clean up Molly’s messes and educate her that to real people in need, life is no lark.
Rudolph is no stranger to playing clueless yet likable celebrities, and Rodriguez is a natural here as her socially conscious foil. It’s easy to see Molly redeeming herself over the series’ 10 episodes, but “Loot” may not have enough substance to retain viewers over that long of a story arc.
Other highlights
• The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche compete in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final (8 p.m., ABC).
• Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (9 p.m., CBS).
• Ten home chefs update and personalize regional traditions on “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
Cult choice
The voices of Judy Garland and Robert Goulet animate the 1962 cartoon musical “Gay Purr-ee” (4 p.m., TCM, TV-G), about a turn-of-the-century cat who leaves the farm for Paris. Featuring music composed by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg, who collaborated on “The Wizard of Oz.” The film’s box-office failure marked the end for the UPA studio’s big-screen efforts. That very year, UPA produced the TV holiday musical special “The Mister Magoo Christmas Carol,” which has remained a classic for half a century.
Series notes
“Come Dance with Me” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Magicians perform on “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Blake’s brother returns on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (10 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Julie Andrews on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jeff Goldblum, D’Arcy Carden and Joe Russo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Kaley Cuoco, Glen Powell and Bloc Party appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).