ABC continues the tradition of the defective detective with “Will Trent” (10 p.m., TV-14). Based on a series of Atlanta-set books by Karin Slaughter, “Trent” stars Ramon Rodriguez in the lead role. He’s a decidedly fussy and eccentric cop who wears old-school three-piece suits and a pocket handkerchief. This is not the product of some posh background, but a talisman of stability learned at the hands of one of many foster mothers he had growing up in the city’s fractured childcare system.
Trent’s problems are compounded by the fact that he’s widely despised by his peers. He’s fresh from a stint in Internal Affairs, where his dogged hard work and proficiency rooted out corrupt cops on the take. So now he’s seen as a snitch and a snoop and a traitor.
This might rattle a lesser cop, but he seems more interested in adopting a dog abandoned by a neighbor. So now he’s a nerd in a three-piece suit carrying around a little Chihuahua as a kind of accessory.
These quirks do not dim his powers of observation and deduction. They come into play when he’s assigned to investigate a brutal murder at a rich couple’s house. The wife reported her daughter missing, but not before strangling the apparent perpetrator with her tennis racket. After a few minutes in the house, Trent blows the “obvious” evidence out of the water.
Trent has a lot of quirks to enjoy. He’s not as rattled as “Monk,” and his emotional baggage prevents him from becoming arrogant. Some viewers may recoil at the series’ graphic violence. Consider yourself warned.
• Speaking of crime solvers, “American Experience” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls the history of “The Lie Detector.” This electronic polygraph was introduced in the 1920s, a time of technological innovation as well as Prohibition-fueled crime waves. It was touted as a “scientific” way to distinguish truth from lies. But that didn’t stop one of its chief promoters from telling some whoppers of his own. The era’s media (the same press that glamorized FBI director J. Edgar Hoover) seized upon the polygraph as a miracle and virtually foolproof.
This “Experience” suggests that over the decades since, hundreds of thousands of Americans were convicted and imprisoned because of this questionable gadget.
• Paramount+ streams the three-part documentary series “Sometimes When We Touch.” Subtitled “The Reign, Ruin and Resurrection of Soft Rock,” it recalls an era from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, when artists including Hall & Oates, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Richie, Air Supply and Michael McDonald scored hits with highly produced love ballads that emphasized a “smooth” sensibility.
The era coincided with the rise of disco, punk and hip-hop. “Soft rock” emphasized the musings of the “sensitive male” then in vogue. It came in for some serious derision in subsequent decades.
Humor at the expense of the genre emerged in the first decade of this century. Recurring jokes about Michael McDonald songs were a big part of Judd Apatow’s 2005 comedy “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” Not long after, an absurd, crudely produced YouTube series called “Yacht Rock” emerged, offering silly origin stories about songs like the Doobie Brother’s “What a Fool Believes,” among others.
“Touch” interviews contemporary musicians who extol the genre’s memorable hooks, smooth sounds and unforgettable — or inescapable — songs.
Other highlights
• A cold case connection on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) showcases Julia Roberts and Edward Norton as they climb their family trees.
• A planned heist scrambles the team on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A celebrity shrink is threatened by a former client on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A bucolic escape on “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS) looks into Pegasus software, which allowed governments to spy on journalists, activists and critics.
Cult choice
Samuel Jackson and Christina Ricci star in the 2006 shocker “Black Snake Moan” (9 p.m., Sho2), a lurid variation on Southern Gothic tropes.
Series notes
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A surgeon becomes a patient on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A desperate manhunt unfolds on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A second chance at high school on “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A threat to agents’ privacy on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ana de Armas, Luke Grimes and guest Protoje on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Michael Shannon and Danielle Brooks visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
