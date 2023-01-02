ABC continues the tradition of the defective detective with “Will Trent” (10 p.m., TV-14). Based on a series of Atlanta-set books by Karin Slaughter, “Trent” stars Ramon Rodriguez in the lead role. He’s a decidedly fussy and eccentric cop who wears old-school three-piece suits and a pocket handkerchief. This is not the product of some posh background, but a talisman of stability learned at the hands of one of many foster mothers he had growing up in the city’s fractured childcare system.

Trent’s problems are compounded by the fact that he’s widely despised by his peers. He’s fresh from a stint in Internal Affairs, where his dogged hard work and proficiency rooted out corrupt cops on the take. So now he’s seen as a snitch and a snoop and a traitor.