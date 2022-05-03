Not made available for review, the Netflix documentary “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” debuts today. Created by producers behind the Oscar-winning movie “Erin Brockovich,” it offers a wealth of news footage and new and archival interviews to recall the accident at a nuclear power plant near Harrisburg, Pa., on March 28, 1979.
This limited series revisits the thriving nuclear power industry of the late 1970s, when experts had pretty much decided that an accident on the magnitude of a reactor meltdown was essentially impossible. It also focuses on the reaction of the government and the media and immediate widespread fears of a cover-up or worse.
“Meltdown” returns to a universal theme of conspiracy culture. Given the choice between believing that “they” are covering something up or that “they” just don’t know what they’re doing, people opt for belief in cabals almost every time. There’s something more comforting in believing that somebody upstairs is in charge, even if “they” don’t tell us the truth.
Individuals and societies fear chaos above all. There’s a moment in “Gaslit,” the Watergate miniseries on Starz, where the two FBI agents investigating G. Gordon Liddy’s escapades begin to wonder, “(W)hat if they’re just (expletive) morons?” That’s a funny line, but hardly a comforting one.
“Meltdown” appears at a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put pressure on the world’s energy supply. The 1979 Three Mile Island disaster, the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown and the 2011 Fukushima catastrophe soured many on nuclear power. Others have argued that the competently managed nuclear industry could still provide a cheap and reliable power source without creating the greenhouse gases that have resulted in global warming and climate change. The threatened loss of Russian oil, coal and natural gas has inspired some, in Europe and elsewhere, to fire up those nuclear reactors once again.
• Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and Skylar Astin are among the original cast members to reunite for “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” (8 p.m., HBO2). Careful TV viewers may recall that in 2018, NBC aired “Rise,” an earnest drama about a theater teacher who tried to shake up his working-class high school with a production of “Spring Awakening.”
Canceled after one season, “Rise” (and the previous failure of NBC’s “Smash”) only underscored the notion that Broadway and musical theater have become a world that is very, very important to a small and passionate circle, but not the stuff of mass popular culture. The recent box-office failures of movie musical adaptations of “West Side Story” and “In the Heights” affirm that notion.
• The father-and-daughter surgery theater rivalry reaches a climax on the season finale of “Good Sam” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14). As of this date, “Good Sam” has not been renewed for a second season. That’s not a good sign, but it’s hardly surprising given its low ratings. And it continues a long trend. CBS has milked decades out of legal and forensic dramas, but has not had a successful medical melodrama in this century. “Chicago Hope” left the air in May 2000.
