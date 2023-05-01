Carrot and orange salad

Carrot and orange salad makes a sunny springtime dish.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Tom McCorkle

When your cooking revolves around seasonal ingredients, pulling a dish together in early spring can feel like a TV show challenge where you get a box of the same produce you’ve been using all winter and have to turn it into something fresh, bright and new.

That’s because while the season pops with color and growth, there is not much that’s close to being ready for harvest.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.