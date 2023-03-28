MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Workouts

Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner watches the action at spring training.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox DH/first baseman Justin Turner has posted a .381 on-base percentage in 689 games since the start of 2017. He has had an OBP of .400 or better four times.

He had more walks (59) than strikeouts (56) in 2017, a rare feat in today’s game. Only six players have done it in the past three full seasons (not including 2020).