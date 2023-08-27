You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I’ve been able to watch most anything on television. However, ABC has seen fit to dump something called “Ms. Marvel,” which is not only unfit for prime time but generally drivel. Who is the target audience supposed to be? What is the plot or concept?
A: I should start by saying that I like the show, and the overwhelmingly positive response to it on the Rotten Tomatoes website is summed up this way: “a genuinely fresh addition to the (Marvel Cinematic Universe) — both stylistically and substantively — with Iman Vellani ably powering proceedings with her super-sized charisma.” Originally made for Disney+ and then given an airing on its broadcast sibling, ABC, the series stars Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teen who gets superpowers. Not only is a second season expected, Ms. Marvel is also one of the main characters in the upcoming movie “The Marvels,” alongside Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).
Q: What happened to “Evil” on Paramount+?
A: Another series that made the move from broadcast to streaming, the thriller aired on CBS for its first season, and has had two more since on Paramount+. The third season arrived on Paramount+ in 2022, and all three seasons are still on the streamer. Paramount+ has ordered a fourth season, but I have not yet seen an air date.
Q: I started watching the new season of “Billions.” Why is this the last season? I wish they would keep it with all the good actors and actresses they have.
A: As you know, shows end for a lot of reasons, sometimes because the studios or networks are done with them, sometimes because the creative team is done. In this case, it appears that the Showtime series, while still doing well, can be put aside in favor of new but related ventures. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “the world of the show could continue as Showtime is developing several spinoffs (two of which are tentatively titled ‘Millions’ and ‘Trillions’ with (‘Billions’) co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien.” USA Today, meanwhile, mentioned plans for “Billions: Miami” and “Billions: London.”
Q: It seems almost every time we see a Native American on an old TV show, we see Frank DeKova. Is there any record of his performances? I am sure he was not Native American.
A: The Italian American actor (1910-1981) had a strong background in theater, including Shakespeare plays. Still, he “possessed the indeterminate but sharply chiseled facial features that allowed him to play a wide range of ethnic types, from East Indian to American Indian,” says one movie reference. IMDb lists 155 roles in movies and on television, often though not exclusively in Westerns. In various productions he was Chief Red Hawk, Yellow Elk, Red Cloud, Chief Yellow Wolf and others. And his biggest claim to fame was the Western comedy series “F Troop” (1963-67) where he played Chief Wild Eagle.
Q: Will there be another “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” movie on Hallmark? I love the show’s quirky characters and great values.
A: The best I can say is … maybe. The final “SSD” movie so far aired almost two years ago in October 2021. But series star Eric Mabius set social media afire earlier this year when he indicated in an interview that a new movie is in the works. He later said on Twitter / X that he was only speaking in general about a movie and “there is NOTHING definitive as of right now.” Still, as I mentioned previously about another show, a Hallmark executive said last year the company is always thinking about what to do with its most popular properties. And one is “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”
