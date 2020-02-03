CONCORD — Twitter took down an account state Republican Party operatives had created to impersonate Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes campaign.
New Hampshire Democratic Party officials said they first reported the account to Twitter within an hour of its first post last Wednesday and the social media group had the account taken down shortly after that point.
The account had few followers but Democratic Chairman Raymond Buckley said these deceptive social-media tactics have become more common since 2016 wiehn Russian-government groups spread false information during the U.S. presidential election.
"Spreading disinformation through social media is a strategy our foreign adversaries used in 2016 and 2018 to sow division and mislead voters, and it's clear these nefarious tactics are already ramping up again for the 2020 election cycle," Buckley said.
"Unfortunately, Republicans have taken a page right out of the Russian propaganda playbook, and are deliberately spreading disinformation online.”
The Wall Street Journal first reported the incident and that the NH GOP State Committee confirmed it had created the account in question.
The Twitter account was named after Feltes, the Senate majority leader and one of two declared candidate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary and used the Twitter handle @Feltes2020.
The bogus account used a picture similar to Feltes' official campaign logo but starting last Wednesday it posted tweets and video clips attacking Feltes.
Feltes' two legitimate twitter accounts are @TeamFeltesNH and @DanFeltesNH.
Running against Feltes in this primary is Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, whose Twitter account is @AndruVolinsky.
Social media companies have sped up their response in shutting down attempts to manipulate online messaging and officials said the fake Feltes account violated Twittter's impersonation policy that bans users from posting as another person, brand or organization in a confusing or deceptive manner.
Twitter does permit parody accounts so users whose accounts get suspended can appeal the decision.
A spokesman for the NH GOP did not respond to a request for comment.