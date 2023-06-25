Best Wine Bars: Crazy Cat Winery in Bristol focuses on fun and affordability; Vine 32 in Bedford offers a self-pour concept along with a graze menu as you sample the wines. WHEN ONE FIRST hears about the Crazy Cat Winery, an image that might come to mind includes wine tasting surrounded by a multitude of cats. Owners Tim and Claudette Smith readily admit that they would love to take care of many cats; there are, however, only two felines currently in residence at the quaint boutique winery in Bristol, just minutes from Newfound Lake. “I have enough love for 50 cats,” said Claudette. “People come here thinking there’s cats running around everywhere!” The Crazy Cat Winery and Café — gold winner of this year’s Reader’s Choice award for Best Wine Bar — opened in August 2019 and was named after the Smiths’ Maine coon, Jinx. A beautiful white cat named Cricket was subsequently adopted as a companion for Jinx and lives at the winery to this day. Cricket has a wine named after her called “Whisker White” — a white blend with aromas of peach, apple, and pear, in a medium-bodied and balanced wine. The Crazy Cat Winery opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic and thrived because it was one of the few businesses in the Lakes Region that was open during that time. “We reflect back on when we opened,” said Claudette, chuckling. “It was a rainy weekend and we sold 440 bottles of wine. We thought we were the cat’s meow!” A café was added to the carriage house of the 1880 Victorian home two years after the winery opened its doors; people were looking for good food to pair with the unique wines. The café now offers a variety of charcuterie and cheese plates, along with soups, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, and decadent desserts. . Tim and Claudette have a simple philosophy regarding wine and their business: wine should be approachable and fun — never snobby. “You don’t need to hold out your pinky finger when you drink our wine,” Tim said. “There’s a certain place for that level of appreciation; I realize that. But our customers want the fun.” Because Crazy Cat does not distribute their wines, customers need to visit the winery to taste the many tempting varieties. For the Smiths, it’s about the experience. “We have an amazing staff,” said Claudette. “We want you to come here, meet us, meet the staff, and make it a day and something special.” “We also try to make it affordable. We want people to be able to afford to come here. There are some wineries that have a different business model than we do, and I’m OK with that. That’s what makes it fun. You get to go to all these places and try different things, vibes, and experiences.” . All wines at the Crazy Cat Winery are produced on-site using locally sourced fruits and a variety of grapes and juices from around the world. Varieties of wine include red and white, specialty blend, semi-sweet, and dessert. Because of the short growing season and fickle climate in New Hampshire, Tim creates his wines using juice from grapes that are grown in California, Australia, and the Finger Lakes region. All aspects of Crazy Cat’s wine making occur on-site, from production to corking to labeling. “Beach Peach” is their top-seller — a white wine infused with the sweet summer taste of peaches. Following close behind is the semi-sweet “Orange Dreamsicle” — a dreamy, creamy sweet wine with flavors of orange and vanilla. A personal favorite of Tim and Claudette is “Bull on the Hill” — their reserve Merlot named after a local bull who spends his days standing on a mound of dirt at a nearby farm. The Smiths were granted permission by the bull’s owner to feature his photo on the wine bottle’s label. Crazy Cat’s wines and sandwiches are given fanciful names, usually named after the winery’s cats, New Hampshire regions, or long-time employees. Join staff members “Cry Baby Mary,” “Willow’s Throat Punch,” and “Zen Jen” on the beautiful and inviting patio for fine wine, great food, and even a wine slushy, while enjoying friends, cats, and the Newfound River. The Crazy Cat Winery is located at 365 Lake St., Bristol. The winery is open noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit crazycatwinery.com or call 603-217-0192.
Two businesses are changing the narrative on wine tasting
- By Kaarin Clausen
Special to the Union Leader
Crazy Cat Winery owners Claudette and Tim Smith hold up a popular sign in the tasting room. Crazy Cat is located in Bristol.
