Two hikers were rescued from trails in Lincoln after two separate falls on Friday.
On Friday morning, according to a news release from the state Department of Fish and Game, Porter McManus, 24, of Durham was hiking on the Falling Waters trail near Cloudland Falls. He was trying to take a photo of the falls when he lost his footing, and slipped down 50 feet.
McManus hurt one of his legs and could not walk out by himself. Conservation officers from the Fish and Game department worked with Pemi Valley Search and Rescue volunteers carried him more than a mile to the trailhead.
Then early Friday afternoon, Alexis Belling, 24, of Portsmouth slid on a wet rock outside the Kinsman Pond Shelter in Lincoln, inuring her leg.
The remote shelter is more than three-and-a-half miles from the nearest road over rocky trails, and would have made for a treacherous rescue. The state Fish and Game Department asked the New Hampshire Army National Guard to use a helicopter to rescue Belling, and a helicopter hoisted her off the trail around 4 p.m. Friday.
HUDSON — A 40-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening and charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Hudson shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
WASHINGTON - Big Pharma spent more than any other industry to lobby Congress and federal agencies this year, a Reuters analysis shows, but is still on course for a major defeat by failing to stop a bill that allows the government to negotiate prices on select drugs.