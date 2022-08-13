Helicopter rescue

An Army National Guard helicopter carrying an injured hiker lands on Friday. 

 New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game

Two hikers were rescued from trails in Lincoln after two separate falls on Friday.

On Friday morning, according to a news release from the state Department of Fish and Game, Porter McManus, 24, of Durham was hiking on the Falling Waters trail near Cloudland Falls. He was trying to take a photo of the falls when he lost his footing, and slipped down 50 feet.