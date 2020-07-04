Two men were badly hurt Friday night in Laconia, when the fireworks they were playing with exploded.
Laconia fire chief Kirk Beattie said the two men appeared to have disassembled store-bought fireworks, and put multiple fireworks' contents into one device outside a home on Provencal Road, just off Mile Hill Road.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, there was an explosion, and Laconia firefighters were called.
When they arrived at Provencal Road, firefighters found a homemade fireworks device. Both men had leg injuries, one of them serious.
Both were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment. Beattie said the man with a serious leg injury was taken by helicopter to another hospital.
"Leave fireworks to the pros," Beattie advised. "If you are going to do anything at your house, make sure they're permissible and bought at a licensed retailer."
Beattie warned against tampering with fireworks.
"They're dangerous in general, and that makes them even more dangerous."