I n just a few minutes on a clear day in January, Amanda Gorman’s recitation of “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden became a global sensation, proving poetry could be cool — and a powerful tool, too.
It was as much about the written words as the nuanced delivery, filled with emotion and a sense of determination.
For Newmarket High School sophomore Lilla Bozek, 15, it was a clear reminder of how to connect with others, especially in trying times.
“Gorman’s recitation was positively beautiful and extremely powerful,” said Bozek. “Her voice and movements flow together like a dance and her raw emotion cut like a knife. I was absolutely entranced.”
In the midst of National Poetry Month, Bozek is the 2021 New Hampshire Poetry Out Loud high school champion and vying for honors in the national competition. She moves onto the online first round of the finals May 2 at arts.gov. Winners of the virtual event will advance to the May 27 final round.
Poetry Out Loud, which is spearheaded in the Granite State by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
Bozek this year submitted digital recitations of three poems: “Where the Wild Things Go” by D. Gilson, “No, I Wasn’t Meant to Love and Be Loved” by Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib and “Tarantulas on the Lifebuoy” by Thomas Lux.
Still, the first poem she remembers making an impression on her as a child was e.e. cumming’s lowercased-titled work “maggie and milly and molly and may.”
“It was my mother’s favorite and she had even painted it on a ceramic switch plate in my childhood home. After she died, I memorized it as a sort of commemorative piece, and I think that I’ll probably carry it with me for a while,” Bozek said.
Speaking out
The Poetry Out Loud competition is more than rote memorization and recitation. It draws youths out of their comfort zones, encouraging them to step into other worlds, viewpoints and experiences. They are judged on physical presence, articulation, understanding and dramatic presentation.
Rachel Budd, an 18-year-old Bow High School student who was state champion in 2019 and runner-up in this year’s competition, said the opening lines of a poem are always nerve-wracking.
“(Then) the hours of practice take over, and I can focus on every moment when it comes. It’s like the words and the way I want to say the words are on auto-pilot, but the nuances of every performance — like the amount of time I pause (after certain words or phrases) — are conscious decisions.”
For this year’s state competition, Budd chose “And Soul” by Eavan Boland, “The Second Coming” by William Butler Yeats, and “A Noiseless, Patient Spider” by Walt Whitman.
“I think that one of my biggest difficulties when reciting is separating the poem from its rhythm,” Budd said. “I try to recite as though I’m speaking the words for the first time — falling back into the rhymes and patterns can sometimes come off as very practiced, (so) I try to make it sound spontaneous.”
One of her favorite poems to recite is “Monet Refuses the Operation” by Liesel Mueller. It’s written from the point of view of the famous Impressionist painter, whose doctor is recommending eye surgery for the artist’s cataracts. Instead, Monet walks the doctor through his reasoning for refusing, looking at his celebrated life and work with almost childlike wonder.
Gorman’s Inauguration Day performance, Budd said, broke through creative and cultural barriers.
“When she spoke, she lifted her words off the page, and with them, painted a vivid image of our country,” Budd said.
“Poetry Out Loud’s mission has always been to reconnect youth with poetry; Amanda Gorman, in that instant, did exactly that. Her book became a bestseller, which is practically unheard of for works of poetry. She spoke her truth, and she made poetry cool again. Her delivery was amazing.”