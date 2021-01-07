WITTY, SHORT and dripping with sarcasm is the best way to describe both “Pretend It’s a City” and its subject. Now streaming on Netflix, the multipart series features conversations between humorist Fran Lebowitz and director Martin Scorsese, who also collaborated on the 2010 HBO profile “Public Speaking.”
“Pretend” blends scenes of Lebowitz holding court before a studio audience, walking hurriedly through New York’s avenues and sharing conversation with the director in the casual splendor of the city’s art deco bars and the imposing grace of Grand Central Station.
A dyspeptic love letter to a city now under siege from COVID and the related flight of jobs and residents to safer locations, “Pretend” reminded this viewer of Woody Allen’s comedies “Annie Hall” and “Manhattan,” also passionate defenses of a place written off as dead in the dirty old 1970s.
That decade seems to haunt the proceedings. It was the time when the city served as Scorsese’s muse in the films “Mean Streets,” “Taxi Driver” and “New York, New York,” a failed musical that inspired an enduring anthem. It was also when Lebowitz emerged from the shadow of the Andy Warhol entourage to become a humorist in her own right with the slender volume of observations “Metropolitan Life.”
The brief running time of these vignettes perfectly suits Lebowitz’s well-worn routine. A little Fran goes a long way. She’s your funny, but not doting, old aunt or great-aunt, mystified by the absurdity of people who have escaped to New York only to insist that the city become as clean and convenient as the places they fled. She’s religious about not using, or staring at, a smartphone. She is famous for saying that she didn’t move to New York “for her health” and mourns the fact that so many young people tell her they’d rather live in her 1970s version of the city than the Disneyfied shopping mall it has become. She doesn’t suffer fools, and to her, everyone is a fool until proven otherwise. What’s not to love?
• “Dickinson” streams its second season on Apple TV+. Hailee Steinfeld stars as the “Belle of Amherst,” a 19th-century poet as well known for her reclusive life as her enduring verse. Nicely produced and filled with clever narrative tricks, it unfolds like a CW drama as performed by the American Girl dolls collection.
Rather than illuminate the life of a literary giant, it demonstrates a stupendous lack of historical imagination and a condescension to its audience. Its writers can’t imagine that anyone would watch a show about the 19th century where characters can’t talk about “hookups,” “influencers” and “media moguls” among other anachronistic twaddle.
Picking up a book is an act of faith and an agreement to enter a world and time not your own. That seems to be beyond the grasp of the makers of “Dickinson,” “Bridgerton” and, to some extent, the recent adaptation of “Little Women.” They are “literary” series for people too lazy to read.
• Streaming on Netflix, the new French-language series “Lupin” updates a 1905 series of adventure stories. Omar Sy stars as the modern master of disguise.
• An abused single mother (Clare Dunne) rebuilds her life in the 2021 film “Herself,” streaming on Amazon Prime after a limited theatrical release.
Other highlights
