Laptops getting fancy

You can turn an open Yoga Book onto its side, making it easier for reading long documents and webpages.

 Chris Velazco/The Washington Post

Laptops have gotten thinner, sleeker and more powerful over time, but the basics of their design have mostly stayed the same for decades. But recently, exceptions to that rule have become much more common.

This year, in particular, we’ve started to see a handful of fascinating machines that question some key assumptions — like the idea that your laptop only needs one screen, or any screens at all. But what’s it like to actually use some of these seemingly outlandish machines in real life?