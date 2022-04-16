U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for President Joe Biden.
The March total is a 24% increase from the same month a year earlier, when 169,000 migrants were picked up at the border, the start of a rise in migration that left thousands unaccompanied children stuck in crowded border patrol stations for days while they awaited placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.
DEAR ABBY: I have a person in my life who I considered to be my best friend. Before he moved out of state, we agreed we would contact each other every two weeks to stay in touch and, for a short while, we did. However, I began to realize as time passed that I was the only one making calls, a…
DEAR HELOISE: Recently, you printed a letter from a reader who said it was OK to reuse your bath towels from one day to the next, that there wasn’t a chance of infection or bacterial transmission. That couldn’t be further from the truth!
HAVE YOU ever thought about all the pleasures a dog derives from everyday life: Eating a meal or a treat, going for a walk, playing ball, getting attention, being stroked and petted, chasing a squirrel, romping with the kids, going outside, to the beach, for a ride in the car — and the list …